Paraguay Women vs Venezuela Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 25th 2025

Paraguay and Venezuela will battle for three points in their final group game at the 2025 Copa America Femenina on Friday (July 25th). The game will be played at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda.

Ad

Paraguay are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Brazil over the weekend. They were two goals down at the break thanks to Yasmin's brace and were reduced to 10 women when Camila Arrieta was sent off for two bookable offenses five minutes into the second half. Amanda Gutierres and Duda Sampaio scored either side of Claudia Ovando to complete the rout.

Venezuela, meanwhile, thrashed Bolivia 7-1. Oriane Altuve opened the scoring in the 13th minute while Emilie Doerksen equalized five minutes later. Gabriela Garcia and Joemar Guarecuco scored before the break to make it 3-1 at halftime. Malenie Chirinos and Raiderline Carrasco scored a goal each in the second half, while Oriana Altuve scored a brace.

Ad

Trending

The victory saw La Vinotinto climb to third spot in the standings, having garnered four points from three games. Paraguay are one point and one spot below them.

Paraguay Women vs Venezuela Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have one win apiece from three head-to-head games, while one game was drawn.

Their most recent clash came in October 2019 when Venezuela claimed a 1-0 victory in a friendly.

Paraguay have been eliminated in the group stage in five of their seven appearances at the Copa America.

Four of Venezuela's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Paraguay's last seven games saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Form guide: Paraguay: L-L-W-W-D; Venezuela: W-D-L-L-W

Ad

Paraguay Women vs Venezuela Women Prediction

Paraguay cannot make it out of the group stage into the knockout rounds as they are four points off second-placed Colombia. They can only aim to make it to the fifth-placed playoffs but have lost their last two games, conceding four goals on each occasion.

Venezuela have a slim shot at making it to the knockout rounds. They are three points off Colombia, but their vastly inferior goal difference means they not only have to win but win convincingly while hoping that Brazil do them a huge favor.

Ad

We are backing Venezuela to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Paraguay Women 1-2 Venezuela Women

Paraguay Women vs Venezuela Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Venezuela Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More