Paranaense vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18, 2023

Paranaense host Atletico Mineiro at the Arena da Baixada in the CONMEBOL Libertadores on Tuesday (April 18).

The all-Brazilian clash comes after tepid starts for both sides in the group stage of the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores. Paranaense were held to a goalless draw by Peruvian side Alianza Lima, while Atletico suffered a 1-0 home setback against Paraguayan champions Libertad.

Furacao sit second in Group G with one point, while the visitors are bottom with zero points. The 2022 Libertadores finalists will expect to extend their excellent home record against Atletico. Paranaense are unbeaten in 12 home games, winning ten times and drawing twice (W10, D2).

Atletico's principal mission in Curitiba will be to avoid a second straight defeat, according to manager Eduardo Coudet. He says that a loss would slow down their campaign in the group. Five more rounds of games are left, with the top two teams progressing to the Round of 16.

Galo’s home loss to Libertad was widely unexpected, as the Brazilian team enjoyed a purple patch. They have lost twice in their last ten games, winning eight times. Their last visit to the Arena da Baixada Park was successful, as they emerged 1-0 winners. However, key centre-forward Alan Kardec remains sidelined with injury.

Paranaense vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Paranaense have won once and lost four times in their last five clashes with Atletico.

The hosts have won once and lost four times in their last five home games against Atletico.

Paranaense have won four times and drawn once in their last five home games.

Atletico have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away outings.

Paranaense have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Atletico have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Paranaense – W-L-D-D-W; Atletico – W-L-W-W-L.

Paranaense vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Paranaense opened their new Brazilian Serie A season with a 2-0 home win against Goais at the weekend. It’s another indication of their great form ahead of the Libertadores clash.

Atletico, meanwhile, were stunned 2-1 at home by newly promoted Vasco da Gama in their season opener on Saturday. Could this be a confirmation of the concerns raised following their defeat to Libertad?

Paranaense come in as the favourites based on their consistency and home form.

Prediction: Paranaense 2-1 Atletico

Paranaense vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Paranaense

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Paranaense to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Atletico Mineiro to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes