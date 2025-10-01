Paris FC vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | October 3 2025

Paris FC welcome Lorient to the Stade Jean-Bouin for a Ligue 1 match this Friday.
Both of these sides are newly-promoted, and they have both enjoyed a similar start to their Ligue 1 campaign. Paris FC are in 7th, Lorient are two spots below in 9th, but both sides have seven points to their name.
So who is likely to come out on top this Friday?
Paris FC vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Lorient's record in recent matches with Paris FC is a strong one. They've won four of their last six meetings while only losing once. However, that one loss did come at the Stade Jean-Bouin in March, as Paris ran out 3-2 winners.
- Paris FC's last game saw them secure a 1-1 draw with Nice, but they were fortunate to do so. Their equaliser came in the 88th minute via a penalty, giving them their first draw of the season.
- Lorient were hugely impressive this past weekend. They picked up a big upset victory over high flyers Monaco, running out 3-1 winners. However, it is worth noting that all three of their goals came after Monaco were reduced to ten men.
- Lorient have conceded more goals than any side in Ligue 1 at this point in the season, letting in 14. Half of those goals, though, came in their 1-7 thrashing at the hands of Lille.
- While Paris FC have the second-worst defensive record in Ligue 1 at this stage, conceding 13, they have managed to score ten goals. Only five other teams have scored more.
Paris FC vs Lorient Prediction
One thing is almost for certain with this game, and that's some guaranteed goals. Both Paris FC and Lorient have looked open at the back but dangerous going forward, combining for a total of 19 goals and conceding a total of 27.
In terms of who will come out on top here, then, it's tough to say. Lorient will definitely come into the match with more momentum having beaten Monaco, but they are the away side, and Paris only lost twice at home last season.
With all things considered, then, the smart prediction here would be a score draw.
Prediction: Paris FC 2-2 Lorient
Paris FC vs Lorient Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (Paris FC have seen at least 2.5 goals in five of their last six meetings with Lorient).
Tip 3: Lorient to score at least 2 goals (Lorient have scored at least two goals in their last seven matches against Paris FC).