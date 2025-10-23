Paris FC vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2025

Paris FC will entertain Nantes at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Ligue 1 on Friday. The visitors have won just one of their eight league games thus far, while the capital club have three wins to their name.
The hosts saw their unbeaten streak end after two games last week as they resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 2-1 away defeat to Lens. Pierre Lees-Melou had equalized in the 27th minute, and Samson Baidoo bagged a 64th-minute winner for Lens.
Les Canaris suffered a defeat after three consecutive draws on Sunday as they lost 2-0 at home to Lille. They failed to score for the second match in a row.
Paris FC vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have squared off nine times in all competitions. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the visitors recording eight wins.
- They last met in the 2019-20 Coupe de la Ligue third round, and Les Canaris registered an 8-0 win.
- Only 17th-placed Angers have scored fewer goals (4) than the visitors in Ligue 1 this season (5).
- The hosts, meanwhile, have the fourth-worst defensive record in the league, conceding 15 goals.
- Nantes are winless on their travels in Ligue 1 this season, failing to score in three of their four away games.
- The capital club have won two of their three home games in Ligue 1 this season, scoring seven goals.
- The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their last four games in this fixture.
- Both teams have suffered four losses in eight league games this season.
Paris FC vs Nantes Prediction
Les Bleus have scored at least one goal in each of their league games since their loss in the campaign opener against Angers, and will look to continue their goalscoring form here. Notably, their only win against La Maison Jaune has been registered away from home.
Sofiane Alakouch, Julien Lopez, and Nhoa Sangui will miss this match due to injuries. Mathieu Cafaro and Pierre-Yves Hamel should return to the squad but will likely start from the bench.
Les Canaris are winless in their last five games, failing to score in three. Their winless away record this season is a cause for concern.
Francis Coquelin, Johann Lepenant, and Mickayl Lahdo continue to be sidelined for the visitors.
The visitors have endured a poor run of form recently, and considering the home advantage for the capital club, we back Les Bleus to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Paris FC 2-1 Nantes
Paris FC vs Nantes Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Paris FC to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes