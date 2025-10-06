Paris FC Women vs OH Leuven Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7th 2025

Paris FC Women will entertain OHL Women at Stade Charlety in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Tuesday. Both teams are set to kick off their campaigns in the league phase of the competition.

Paris FC Women vs OHL Women Preview

Paris FC entered the competition in the third qualifying round and dispatched Austria Wien 2-0 on aggregate to qualify for the current phase. The 2012-13 semifinalists are looking to make a statement in this edition following a woeful elimination last season. They were bundled out by Manchester City in the second qualifying round, 8-0 on aggregate.

The hosts finished third in the French top flight - the Première Ligue – last season behind arch-rivals PSG (45-52 points). Paris FC began the new domestic season on a high, winning three out of their four matches so far. They sit third, tied on nine points with second-placed Nantes, whom Paris FC lost to in their previous outing.

OH Leuven entered the competition in the second qualifying round through the Champions Path. They defeated SFK 2000 2-1 and Rosengård 3-2 before overcoming Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava 2-0 in the third qualifying round to reach the league phase.

Leuven won the Belgian Women's Super League last season to qualify for the ongoing Women's Champions League. It was their first success in the domestic top flight. The visitors will head into this clash on the back of three straight wins. OH Leuven boast three wins out of four matches in the Super League and sit second behind Anderlecht (10-12 points).

Paris FC Women vs OHL Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Paris FC have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Paris FC have won five times, drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches.

Paris FC have scored seven goals and conceded three in their last five matches in all competitions.

OH Leuven have won five times in their last five away matches in all competitions.

Paris FC have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while OH Leuven have won four times and drawn once. Form Guide: Paris FC – L-W-W-W-D, OH Leuven – W-W-W-D-W.

Paris FC Women vs OHL Women Prediction

Both teams are in great shape and seem very prepared for this campaign. Paris FC will be looking to return to winning ways after their previous setback.

OH Leuven have been impressive in their trips, and will hope to extend their flawless run as they travel to Paris for this encounter.

Paris FC are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Paris FC Women 3-1 OHL Women

Paris FC Women vs OHL Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Paris FC Women to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Paris FC Women to score first – Yes

Tip 4: OHL Women to score - Yes

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More