Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel Di Maria has given his opinion regarding who he thinks is the better player between Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are seen as two of the greatest players to have played the game of football, and debate rages on over who is the better player between the two.

Angel Di Maria admits he prefers Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi before an Argentina national team game

Angel Di Maria, who has played with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an illustrious career, has admitted that he prefers Messi over Ronaldo.

"It was a dream to have the possibility to play with [Wayne] Rooney, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, Cristiano Ronaldo, Leo [Messi]... they were players that I used on the PlayStation and I would never have imagined I'd get to play with them."

Di Maria and Messi are both constant features for the Argentina national team, while the Paris Saint-Germain star shared the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo during his stint at Real Madrid.

Messi and Ronaldo meet again on Tuesday 🍿 pic.twitter.com/7oSQxhXuVJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 7, 2020

The attacker has stated that Lionel Messi is the best player he has played with.

"I used to watch them and then to have the opportunity to play with them was really nice. Leo is the best of the four."

Advertisement

Lionel Messi is a one-club man, having spent his entire career at Barcelona. Since making his debut in 2004, the 33-year-old has made 744 appearances in all competitions, scoring 641 goals and providing countless assists.

However, he announced his decision to leave the club in the summer, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain heavily linked with a move for him. A move failed to occur, and the Argentina international continues to captain Barcelona.

Most appearances ✅

Most goals ✅

Most assists ✅

Most trophies ✅



Proof that Ronaldo > Messi in the Champions League? 🐐#UCL pic.twitter.com/Yi7M3wL5zq — Goal (@goal) December 7, 2020

With his contract expiring in the summer, Lionel Messi can start talking to other clubs from January, with an eye towards moving in the summer.

His performances have seemingly been affected as a result, with the attacker unable to replicate his usual brilliance this time around.

Amid subdued performances from him and Antoine Griezmann, teenage attackers Pedri and Ansu Fati have shone for the club.

Also Read: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo