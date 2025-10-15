Paris Saint-Germain Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2025 

Paris Saint-Germain Women and Real Madrid Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Thursday (October 16th). The game will be played at the Paris Sant-Germain Training Center.

The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 4-0 trouncing they received away to Wolfsburg in their opening game of the tournament last week. They went behind to Jackie Groenen's seventh-minute own goal while Ella Peddemors made it a two-goal deficit before the break. Alexandra Popp and Janina Minge scored late goals to complete the rout.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 4-1 away win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Liga F. Caroline Weir put them ahead in the 13th minute while Ane Campos doubled their lead with a 19th-minute own goal. Nerea Nevado pulled one back for the hosts to halve the deficit but Weir and Iris Santiago scored late on to secure the win.

Las Blancas will turn their focus to the continent and began their tournament with a 6-2 home win over AS Roma.

Paris Saint-Germain Women vs Real Madrid Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG are unbeaten in four head-to-head games, winning three games and drawing one.

The most recent head-to-head clash came in December 2022 when PSG claimed a 2-1 home win in the UWCL group stage.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last eight games across competitions, winning seven games in this run.

Twelve of Real Madrid's last 13 competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Real Madrid's five away games this term have witnessed goals at both ends.

Paris Saint-Germain Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction

PSG were roundly thrashed in their UWCL opener and will be looking to bounce back here. They were not in action over the weekend and should have some extra days' rest over their visitors.

Real Madrid have been in fine form over the last few weeks, particularly in attack where they have scored 13 goals in their last three games.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain Women 2-2 Real Madrid Women

Paris Saint-Germain Women vs Real Madrid Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

