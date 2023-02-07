Paris vs Annecy Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8 2023 

Paris FC will welcome Annecy to Syade Charlety in an-Ligue 2 affair in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday (February 8).
The hosts booked their spot at this stage with a comfortable 4-0 victory at Chamalieres in the last round in January. Warren Caddy, Julien Lopez, Morgan Guilavogui and Kouadio-Yves Dabila found the back of the net to help their side secure qualification.
Annecy, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off National 2 side ASM Belfort. Dramane Sissoko and Ibrahima Balde scored in either half to force penalties, with Amiens progressing with a 4-3 victory in the shootout.
Paris FC are coming off a goalless draw at Le Havre in league action at the weekend.
Annecy, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at St Etienne in Ligue 2, with Niels Nkounkou providing two assists to help his side claim maximum points.
Paris vs Annecy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Annecy claimed a 2-0 home win when the two sides met in league action in January.
- Annecy's defeat to St Etienne snapped their 12-game unbeaten run across competitions.
- Four of Paris's last five games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.
- Annecy have scored at least twice in their last six away games across competitions.
- Paris have managed just one win in their last five competitive games.
- Annecy's last six away games across competitions have seen both teams score.
- Paris form guide: D-L-L-W-L; Annecy form guide: L-W-D-W-W
Paris vs Annecy Prediction
Paris and Annecy will battle for a place in the last-16 of the Coupe de France. They are close in the Ligue 2 standings, highlighting how little there is to choose between the two teams.
Annecy have been the more in-form side and were on a long unbeaten run before their loss to St Etienne over the weekend. They have not looked out of place in Ligue 2 despite only returning to this level this season for the first time in over three decades.
The visitors should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.
Prediction: Paris FC 1-2 Annecy
Paris vs Annecy Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Annecy to win
Tip 2 - Both tems to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Annecy to score over 1.5 goals