Paris vs Annecy Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8 2023 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Feb 07, 2023 09:06 IST
Paris FC will host Annecy on Wednesday
Paris host Annecy on Wednesday.

Paris FC will welcome Annecy to Syade Charlety in an-Ligue 2 affair in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday (February 8).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage with a comfortable 4-0 victory at Chamalieres in the last round in January. Warren Caddy, Julien Lopez, Morgan Guilavogui and Kouadio-Yves Dabila found the back of the net to help their side secure qualification.

Annecy, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off National 2 side ASM Belfort. Dramane Sissoko and Ibrahima Balde scored in either half to force penalties, with Amiens progressing with a 4-3 victory in the shootout.

Paris FC are coming off a goalless draw at Le Havre in league action at the weekend.

𝑳𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉 𝒂̀ 𝒏𝒆 𝒑𝒂𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒏𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒓 🔥 !Venez mercredi à Charléty pour soutenir les Parisiens en lice pour une place en 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐞 de @coupedefrance 😍❗ 𝟓€ 𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐅 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐐𝐔𝐄 ❗

Annecy, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at St Etienne in Ligue 2, with Niels Nkounkou providing two assists to help his side claim maximum points.

Paris vs Annecy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Annecy claimed a 2-0 home win when the two sides met in league action in January.
  • Annecy's defeat to St Etienne snapped their 12-game unbeaten run across competitions.
  • Four of Paris's last five games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.
  • Annecy have scored at least twice in their last six away games across competitions.
  • Paris have managed just one win in their last five competitive games.
  • Annecy's last six away games across competitions have seen both teams score.
  • Paris form guide: D-L-L-W-L; Annecy form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Paris vs Annecy Prediction

Paris and Annecy will battle for a place in the last-16 of the Coupe de France. They are close in the Ligue 2 standings, highlighting how little there is to choose between the two teams.

Annecy have been the more in-form side and were on a long unbeaten run before their loss to St Etienne over the weekend. They have not looked out of place in Ligue 2 despite only returning to this level this season for the first time in over three decades.

🔥 La maginifique réalisation de 𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗷𝗼𝘁 pour son 6e but de la saison.Le résumé complet ⤵️bit.ly/3YiOsJQ#GoReds https://t.co/X413PpiuAE

The visitors should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Paris FC 1-2 Annecy

Paris vs Annecy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Annecy to win

Tip 2 - Both tems to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Annecy to score over 1.5 goals

