Paris vs Annecy Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8 2023 

Paris FC will welcome Annecy to Syade Charlety in an-Ligue 2 affair in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday (February 8).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage with a comfortable 4-0 victory at Chamalieres in the last round in January. Warren Caddy, Julien Lopez, Morgan Guilavogui and Kouadio-Yves Dabila found the back of the net to help their side secure qualification.

Annecy, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off National 2 side ASM Belfort. Dramane Sissoko and Ibrahima Balde scored in either half to force penalties, with Amiens progressing with a 4-3 victory in the shootout.

Paris FC are coming off a goalless draw at Le Havre in league action at the weekend.

Annecy, meanwhile, fell to a 3-2 defeat at St Etienne in Ligue 2, with Niels Nkounkou providing two assists to help his side claim maximum points.

Paris vs Annecy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Annecy claimed a 2-0 home win when the two sides met in league action in January.

Annecy's defeat to St Etienne snapped their 12-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Four of Paris's last five games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to score.

Annecy have scored at least twice in their last six away games across competitions.

Paris have managed just one win in their last five competitive games.

Annecy's last six away games across competitions have seen both teams score.

Paris form guide: D-L-L-W-L; Annecy form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Paris vs Annecy Prediction

Paris and Annecy will battle for a place in the last-16 of the Coupe de France. They are close in the Ligue 2 standings, highlighting how little there is to choose between the two teams.

Annecy have been the more in-form side and were on a long unbeaten run before their loss to St Etienne over the weekend. They have not looked out of place in Ligue 2 despite only returning to this level this season for the first time in over three decades.

The visitors should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Paris FC 1-2 Annecy

Paris vs Annecy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Annecy to win

Tip 2 - Both tems to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Annecy to score over 1.5 goals

