Paris vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31 2025

Paris FC play host to Metz at the Stade Jean-Bouin in a Ligue 1 match this Sunday.
Both of these sides are still looking for their first win in Ligue 1 this season, and they currently fill the bottom two places in the table. Metz are in 18th, Paris in 17th.
So can one of these two strugglers pick up their first win this weekend?
Paris vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- These two sides have faced off on numerous occasions in recent years, but never in Ligue 1 until this weekend. Metz have won four of their last six meetings, while Paris have won only one, back in September 2018.
- Not only have Paris conceded the most goals thus far this season - six in just two games - they also suffered an extremely heavy defeat last weekend, going down 5-2 to Marseille. Interestingly, though, the match was actually 2-2 right until the 73rd minute!
- While Metz have not conceded as many goals as this weekend's opponents, they have been toothless in front of goal. Worryingly, they are the only side in Ligue 1 who have yet to score a single goal, losing 0-1 to Strasbourg and 3-0 to Lyon.
- Taking into consideration their two losses this season and the poor ending to their last Ligue 1 campaign, Metz's last victory in the top flight came all the way back on April 21 2024.
- Prior to losing the first two matches of this season, Paris had gone on an unbeaten run of seven matches. Their last defeat prior to this season came on March 15.
Paris vs Metz Prediction
This game is a bit of a tricky one to call, primarily because in terms of form, Metz have looked like the weakest side in Ligue 1 over the opening two matches.
That, as well as the home advantage, will give Paris plenty of confidence coming into this one, particularly as Metz have yet to score.
However, Metz did defeat Paris twice last season, and were one of only two sides to claim three points at the Stade Sebastien Charlety.
With that considered, this one feels too close to pick, so a draw is the best guess.
Prediction: Paris 1-1 Metz
Paris vs Metz Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw.
Tip 2: Game to feature less than 2.5 goals (Metz are a low-scoring side who have failed to score in their last three Ligue 1 matches).
Tip 3: Moses Simon to score or assist for Paris - Yes (Simon had 18 goal involvements for Nantes last season and has already scored for Paris).