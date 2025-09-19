Paris vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21 2025

Paris play host to Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Jean-Bouin this Sunday.
Newly-promoted Paris are currently in 11th place after their first four matches, while Strasbourg are up in 5th and are hopeful of following their strong showing in the 2024-25 campaign.
So which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?
Paris vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Paris and Strasbourg have not faced off since the 2014-15 season, when both teams were in the third tier of French football. Their last meeting ended in victory for Strasbourg.
- Paris started off their first Ligue 1 season by losing their opening two matches, but they have gained some traction since. They have now won their last two in a row, beating Metz and Brest, despite being reduced to ten men in the latter win.
- Last season saw Strasbourg narrowly miss out on a UEFA Champions League qualifying berth, and they have started this season strongly too. Liam Rosenior's side have won three of their first four matches, most recently edging out Le Havre.
- While Paris have made an encouraging start to the campaign in terms of their results, their defence has to be a concern. Not only have they failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their opening four matches, but they have also conceded nine goals, giving them the third-worst defensive record in Ligue 1.
- In contrast, Strasbourg's only weakness thus far has been in attack. They have scored five goals in their opening four matches, the fewest of any side in the top five. In fact, three teams currently below them have already scored more.
Paris vs Strasbourg Prediction
Given their mixed results so far, Paris appear to be a difficult team to predict. Few observers would've picked them to beat Brest, for instance.
On paper, then, this match would appear to be a step too far for them, as Strasbourg have been on strong form and are one of Ligue 1's better sides. However, they do have a number of key players missing for this game, and Paris will enjoy the home advantage.
With that said, it's difficult to pick a side with a defence as seemingly porous as Paris have right now, and so the prediction is a narrow away win.
Prediction: Paris 1-2 Strasbourg
Paris vs Strasbourg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg to win.
Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals in Paris' last three games).
Tip 3: Joaquin Panichelli to score for Strasbourg - Yes (Panichelli has scored in his last two Ligue 1 matches).