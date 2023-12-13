Paris Women vs Real Madrid Women Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th December 2023

Paris Women will play host to Real Madrid Women at Stade Charléty in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday.

Paris Women vs Real Madrid Women Preview

Both teams are struggling in Group D after two rounds of games, as they are in search of their first win of the campaign. Paris FC sit bottom and are pointless but will hope to make the most of their home advantage this time to claim maximum points. Their previous home game ended in a 2-1 defeat against BK Häcken.

Paris FC lost their second game against Chelsea 4-1 in an away fixture, which leaves them with a -4 goal difference. Losing a third game in a row would make them look unprepared for this edition. However, they are expected to hold their ground against a less than formidable Real Madrid.

The visitors sit third with one point following a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and a 2-1 loss to BK Häcken, who are top-placed with six points. With four rounds of games still left in the group campaign, Real Madrid stand a chance of progressing to the quarterfinals. However, they need to start making up for the lost points as early as possible.

Las Blancas reached the group stage in the previous edition but the quarterfinal stage remains their best record in the competition. Real Madrid’s main adversaries in the group are BK Häcken and Chelsea but Paris FC could constitute a stumbling block. The visitors lost their last two away matches, conceding seven goals in the process.

Paris FC vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Paris FC have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Paris FC’s best record in the competition remains a semifinal finish.

Paris FC have scored eight goals and conceded eight in their last five matches in all competitions.

Real Madrid have won thrice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Paris FC have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Real Madrid have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Paris FC vs Real Madrid Prediction

Paris FC strikers Louise Fleury and Gaëtane Thiney are among the top five scorers in the ongoing Division 1 Féminine. They are under pressure to open their accounts in the Champions League.

Olga Carmona is eying her third goal for Real Madrid in the group stage.

Real Madrid come into the game as the favorites based on form and individualities.

Prediction: Paris FC 1-2 Real Madrid

Paris FC vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Paris FC to score - Yes