Parma v AC Milan Predicted Lineups - Serie A 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Parma v AC Milan  Injury news, Suspensions List and more

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
30   //    20 Apr 2019, 14:04 IST

AC Milan had a morale boosting victory over Lazio in their last match
AC Milan had a morale boosting victory over Lazio in their last match

The title race is all but settled with Juventus just a victory away from winning the Scudetto for the umpteenth time consecutively but the race for the last Champions League heats up with each round.

AC Milan are just a point above Roma and the Rossoneri knows any slip up could result in them going to as low as sixth in the table.

Only six points separate Parma from the drop zone but a victory today could see them easily survive in Serie A for this season.

Team News

Parma

The return of the pacy winger will be a big boost for Parma.
The return of the pacy winger will be a big boost for Parma.

Roberto D'Aversa has some good news as well as some bad ones.

Key players like Ivorian winger Gervinho and Portuguese defender Bruno Alves will return to the side.

On the bad side Luca Siligardi, Alberto Grassi, Jonathan Biabany and Roberto Inglese will be missing from action due to injuries.

Suspension: none

Injuries: Alberto Grassi, Jonathan Biabany, Roberto Inglese, Luca Siligardi


AC Milan

Ginaluigi Donnarumma will back in the goal for AC Milan after missing the last couple of matches.
Ginaluigi Donnarumma will back in the goal for AC Milan after missing the last couple of matches.

Gennaro Gattuso will be bouyed by the return of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian though could find himself on the bench after just making a speedy recovery with Hakan Calhanoglu once again being deployed in the midfield.

The only injury concern for the Rossoneri is that of long time absentee Giacomo Bonaventura who is expected to return only in the next season.

Rossoneri captain Alessio Romagnoli is likely to start the match despite picking up a knock.

Suspension: none

Injuries: Giacomo Bonaventura

Predicted Lineups

Parma(4-3-3) : Sepe; Iacoponi, Alves, Gagliolo, Dimarco; Barilla, Scozzarella, Kucka; Sprocati, Ceravolo, Gervinho

AC Milan (4-3-3) : Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu; Suso, Piatek, Borini

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 AC Milan Football Parma Football Hakan Calhanoglu Gennaro Gattuso
