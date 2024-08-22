Parma vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Parma take on Paulo Fonseca's AC Milan side in an important clash at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Parma vs AC Milan Preview

AC Milan are in fifth place in the Serie A standings and have not made a particularly impressive start to their league campaign. The Rossoneri were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Torino in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Parma, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table and have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Parma vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AC Milan have an impressive recent record against Parma and have won 19 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Parma's three victories.

AC Milan have found the back of the net in each of their last 16 matches against Parma in the Serie A and have a better record in this regard only against Triestina and Catania in the competition.

AC Milan have won a total of 29 matches against Parma in Serie A - only AS Roma have outperformed the Rossoneri in this regard in the competition.

AC Milan have won each of their last two matches away from home against Parma in Serie A - their longest such streak in the competition since 2006.

Parma vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan are looking to begin a new era under Paulo Fonseca and will need to do so without their star striker Alvaro Morata. In the forward's absence, the likes of Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic will need to shoulder the goalscoring burden for the Rossoneri.

Parma gave a good account of themselves against Fiorentina and will need to find their feet in the top flight. AC Milan are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Parma 1-3 AC Milan

Parma vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leao to score - Yes

