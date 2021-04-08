Parma vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Parma welcome Serie A high-flyers AC Milan to the Stadio Ennio Tardini in a round 30 clash on Saturday.

The hosts are knee-deep in a relegation dogfight; nineteenth in the table and four points behind Torino in seventeenth place. AC Milan, meanwhile, are 11 points behind rivals and league leaders Inter Milan in second place.

Parma came crashing down after their impressive 2-0 win over Roma at home, losing 1-2 to Genoa at the Ennio Tardini. The Ducali looked all set to lose away to Benevento last week, only for Dennis Man's 88th minute strike to earn them a 2-2 draw.

As for AC Milan, they followed their UEFA Europa League exit at the hands of Manchester United with a 3-2 comeback win away to Fiorentina.

The Rossoneri faced Sampdoria once club football resumed, and all but kissed their title chances goodbye with a 1-1 draw at home, despite Samp going down to 10 men on the hour mark.

Parma vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have won six of their last ten games against Parma, who have managed two wins and two draws in that timeframe. The Ducali's two wins both came in the 2013-14 Serie A season, with Parma winning 3-2 at home before defeating the Rossoneri 4-2 at the San Siro.

The two teams last met in December earlier this season, with Milan staging a late comeback to grab a 2-2 draw at home.

Parma form guide in Serie A: D-L-W-D-L

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: D-W-L-W-D

Parma vs AC Milan Team News

Parma

Roberto D'Aversa is staring at an injury crisis, with potentially as many injured players as points Parma have picked up at home this season - 11.

Lautaro Valenti is back fit however, and could replace Yordan Osorio, who picked up a muscle injury and is a doubt for this game.

Injured: Joshua Zirkzee, Juan Brunetta, Simon Sohm, Yann Karamoh, Roberto Inglese, Simone Iacoponi, Han Nicolussi,

Doubtful: Wylan Cyprien, Valentin Mihaila, Yordan Osorio

Suspended: None

AC Milan

Stefano Pioli received some welcome news as forwards Mario Mandzukic, Rafael Leao and midfielder Brahim Diaz all returned to training with the squad.

Daniel Maldini and Davide Calabria remain on the sidelines, while captain Alessio Romagnoli is back in training following his injury lay

Injured: Daniel Maldini, Davide Calabria

Doubtful: Alessio Romagnoli

Suspended: None

Parma vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe (GK); Andrea Conti, Bruno Alves, Mattia Bani, Giuseppe Pezzella; Hernani, Juraj Kucka, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic; Dennis Man, Graziano Pelle, Gervinho

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Diogo Dalot, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Parma vs AC Milan Prediction

Parma's win over Roma seems like an aberration, with that their only win in their last 21 games. AC Milan may have lost out on the title race, but are still in a battle for the Top 4, so Zlatan Ibrahimovic will still be hugely important for them.

The Crociati's front three are in form, so we expect this to be a high-scoring game, with Milan coming out on top.

Prediction: Parma 2-3 AC Milan