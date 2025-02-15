Parma vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Parma lock horns with Claudio Ranieri's AS Roma side in an important encounter at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Parma vs AS Roma Preview

Parma are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to adapt to the top flight so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cagliari last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

AS Roma, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Giallorossi were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by FC Porto in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Parma vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Roma have an excellent recent record against Parma and have won 24 out of the last 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Parma's paltry four victories.

Parma have lost a total of 34 matches against AS Roma in Serie A - the highest number of defeats they have suffered against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Parma and AS Roma have played out only one draw in their last 15 matches in Serie A, with their only such result during this period coming in a 0-0 stalemate in February 2015.

Parma have won their last two matches at home against AS Roma in Serie A and have achieved three such victories in a row on only one previous occasion.

Parma vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have shown signs of improvement under Claudio Ranieri but face an uphill battle to secure European football this year. The likes of Artem Dovbyk and Paulo Dybala can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Parma have a poor record in this fixture and will need to make amends on Sunday. AS Roma are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Parma 1-3 AS Roma

Parma vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Roma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

