Parma vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Parma lock horns with Ivan Juric's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Parma vs Atalanta Preview
Atalanta are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. La Dea were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Pisa in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.
Parma, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled in recent months. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Parma last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Parma vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Atalanta have a good recent record against Parma and have won 14 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Parma's eight victories.
- Parma won their previous game against Atalanta in Serie A after a winless run of seven consecutive such games in the competition and could win consecutive games against La Dea for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
- Parma have lost their last four matches at home against Atalanta in Serie A and have conceded a total of 13 goals in these games.
- The last eight matches between Parma and Atalanta in Serie A have witnessed a total of 34 goals scored, with Atalanta scoring 26 of these goals.
- Parma have lost their opening games of the season in two of their last five top-flight league campaigns.
Parma vs Atalanta Prediction
Atalanta have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. La Dea are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will need to be at their best in this fixture.
Parma are yet to cope with the rigours of the top flight and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Parma 1-3 Atalanta
Parma vs Atalanta Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes