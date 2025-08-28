Parma vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Parma lock horns with Ivan Juric's Atalanta side in an important encounter at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Parma vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. La Dea were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Pisa in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Parma, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled in recent months. The home side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Parma last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Parma vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta have a good recent record against Parma and have won 14 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Parma's eight victories.

Parma won their previous game against Atalanta in Serie A after a winless run of seven consecutive such games in the competition and could win consecutive games against La Dea for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Parma have lost their last four matches at home against Atalanta in Serie A and have conceded a total of 13 goals in these games.

The last eight matches between Parma and Atalanta in Serie A have witnessed a total of 34 goals scored, with Atalanta scoring 26 of these goals.

Parma have lost their opening games of the season in two of their last five top-flight league campaigns.

Parma vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. La Dea are in the midst of a transition at the moment and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Parma are yet to cope with the rigours of the top flight and will need to play out of their skins this weekend. Atalanta are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Parma 1-3 Atalanta

Parma vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More