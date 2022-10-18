Parma vs Bari Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2022 

Parma will welcome Serie B rivals Bari to the Stadio Ennio Tardini for a round-of-32 tie in the Coppa Italia.

The hosts booked their spot at this stage with a 2-0 away victory over Serie A outfit Salernitana in August. Second-half strikes from Drissa Camara and Valentin Mihaila helped the Gialloblu qualify for the next round.

Bari saw off Padova and Verona with 3-0 and 4-1 victories respectively to book their spot at this stage. The Biancorossi come into the clash on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Ascoli on home turf in league action. Two late strikes from Lorenco Simic and Federico Dionisi helped the visitors claim maximum points.

Parma secured a routine 2-0 home win over Reggina. Second-half strikes from Jayden Oosterwolde and Lautaro Valenti inspired the win for their side.

Parma vs Bari Head-to-Head and Team News

Parma have 27 wins from their last 59 matches against Bari. Bari were victorious on 13 occasions while 19 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in August when they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the Serie A season.

Parma are on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have three of their five competitive home games this term.

Bari are unbeaten in six competitive fixtures away from home this season, winning five matches in this run.

Parma have scored two or more goals in five of their last six matches in all competitions.

Bari have found the back of the net in nine of their 10 fixtures in all competitions this term.

Parma vs Bari Prediction

Bari have been one of the biggest surprises of the Serie B campaign since their promotion from Serie C last season. The Apulia outfit are already in the running to be promoted to Serie A and will want to bounce back from their weekend defeat with a cup victory.

Parma's four-game unbeaten run gives them momentum heading into the game and they have now kept consecutive clean sheets after four games without a shutout.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Parma 2-1 Bari

Parma vs Bari Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Parma to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Parma to score 2+ goals

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes