Parma vs Benevento Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8, 2022

Parma and Benevento will go head-to-head at the Ennio Tardini Stadium in round 16 of the Italian Serie B on Thursday (December 8).

The visitors head into the midweek clash winless in four games against I Crociati and will look to end the poor run.

Parma failed to arrest their slump in form, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cagliari last Saturday. They have now failed to win three of their last four games, losing twice and drawing one since the start of November.

Despite their recent struggles, Parma are fourth in the standings, only behind third-placed Bari on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Benevento were sent crashing down to earth last time out, as they suffered a 1-0 home loss against Palermo.

Before that, they were unbeaten in four games, claiming one win and three draws. With 15 points from as many games, Benevento are 17th in the league table, one point below 15th-placed Cosenza outside the relegation playoff places.

Parma vs Benevento Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides. Parma have picked up one win in their previous four encounters, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Parma have managed just one win in their last four games, claiming one draw and losing twice since the start of November.

Benevento are winless in 10 of their last 11 games since September, losing five and claiming as many draws.

Parma have been imperious at home in recent weeks, winning five of their last six games, with a 2-1 loss to Modena on November 26 being the exception.

Parma vs Benevento Prediction

Parma have put together a solid run at home and will back themselves against a Benevento side who're at the wrong end of the standings. The hosts should return to winning ways and heap more misery on their floundering visitors.

Prediction: Parma 2-1 Benevento

Parma vs Benevento Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Parma

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both Parma and Benevento are without a clean sheet in four games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Parma’s last five outings.)

