Parma vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Parma will welcome Bologna to Stadio Ennio Tardini in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts have dropped to 18th place in the league table with 20 points from 25 games. The Rossoblù have registered 10 wins and are in eighth place with 41 points.

The Crociati are winless in Serie A in 2025 and have suffered four consecutive defeats. They hosted Roma in their previous league outing and fell to a 1-0 loss. Giovanni Leoni was sent off in the 31st minute and Roma made the most of the numerical advantage, with Matías Soulé scoring two minutes later.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run this year, winning five of their 10 games across all competitions. They played Torino at home last week and registered a 3-2 win. Dan Ndoye bagged a brace and they were helped to the win thanks to Cristiano Biraghi's 90th-minute own goal.

Parma vs Bologna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 48 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely with 22 games ending in draws. The visitors have a slight upper hand in these meetings, with a 14-12 lead in wins.

The Rossoblù are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings against the hosts, with six ending in draws. The two teams met for the first time in three years in October, which ended in a goalless draw.

Parma have lost their last four league games, conceding nine goals while scoring four times.

Bologna have drawn four of their five away games across all competitions in 2025.

The hosts have the second-worst defensive record in Serie A, conceding 45 goals in 25 games.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Parma vs Bologna Prediction

The Crociati have lost four games on the trot and will look to bounce back here. They have scored two goals in three home games this year while conceding five goals. They have won just one of their last 11 meetings against the visitors, though that win was registered away from home in 2012.

They have a lengthy injury list for this match. Adrian Benedyczak underwent surgery earlier this week and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Giovanni Leoni is another absentee as he will serve a suspension here.

The Rossoblù have seen an upturn in form, winning three of their four games while keeping three clean sheets. Interestingly, their three Serie A away games in 2025 have ended in draws. They are unbeaten in their last five away games in this fixture while keeping three clean sheets.

Jens Odgaard, Estanis Pedrola, and Emil Holm remain sidelined with injuries while Riccardo Orsolini should return to the starting XI.

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form and, considering their better record in this fixture, the Veltri are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Parma 1-2 Bologna

Parma vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

