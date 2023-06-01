Parma vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023 

Parma host Cagliari at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday for the second leg of their promotion play-offs in Serie B, looking to overturn their first-leg deficit.

The Crusaders were beaten 3-2 in Sardinia on Tuesday, despite racing to a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Adrian Benedyczak opened the scoring for the visitors in the 10th minute before Simon Sohm doubled their advantage 16 minutes later as Parma seemed to be in cruise control.

However, Cagliari clawed their way back after the break and turned the match on its head.

Zito Luvumbo reduced the deficit in the 68th minute before Gianluca Lapadula equalized from the penalty spot 17 minutes later as Parma's lead was wiped out.

There was more drama to follow, however, as Luvumbo came back to haunt the visitors in the penultimate minute of normal time with a winning goal.

Cagliari went from a two-goal deficit to now holding a one-goal advantage in the deciding leg, and only a draw would suffice for them. Parma, however, need to win in order to secure their spot in the promotion playoff.

Parma vs Cagliari Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Of the last 31 matches between the sides, Parma have beaten Cagliari 12 times while losing on 11 occasions.

Parma's 2-1 win over Cagliari in April was their first in the fixture since September 2018

Cagliari last beat Parma away from home in September 2019.

Gianluca Lapadula has scored in each of his last two appearances against Parma.

Cagliari and Parma have met thrice already this season and neither were able to keep a clean sheet against the other (1-1, 2-1 and 3-2).

Cagliari have won their last five games in a row, while Parma's first-leg defeat ended their run of four consecutive victories.

Parma are unbeaten in their last five home games.

Cagliari have won their last two away games while keeping a clean sheet in both - 5-0 vs Perugia and 1-0 vs Cosenza.

Parma vs Cagliari Prediction

Parma are a different kettle of fish on home turf and will come flying out of the blocks as they know only a victory would suffice for them. Cagliari have the upper hand here, but we don't expect them to just sit back and defend.

The Islanders have a good attacking vanguard and could force a draw, thereby sealing their spot in the Serie A promotion playoff final.

Prediction: Parma 2-2 Cagliari

Parma vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes