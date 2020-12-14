Parma vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Parma welcome Cagliari to the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Wednesday night as the two teams face off in round 12 of the 2020-21 Serie A season.

The Crociati sit just a point behind their opponents in 14th place, with Cagliari's 12 points this season enough for 11th in the table.

Having played out a goalless draw against Benevento in their previous game, Parma stunned AC Milan on the weekend, racing to a two-goal lead inside an hour, courtesy of Hernani and Jasmin Kurtic.

However, Theo Hernandez' brace, the second of which came in injury time, was enough for league leaders Milan to escape with a 2-2 draw.

As for Cagliari, they looked set to shock Inter Milan having drawn away to Hellas Verona (1-1) and at home to Spezia (2-2) previously.

Riccardo Sottil's goal and Alessio Cragno's heroics in goal meant the Sardinians were staring at a win right until the 77th minute, after which Inter's quality shone and they won 3-1.

Parma vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Cagliari have the slight edge over Parma in the last 10 games between the pair, winning four of those while the Crociati have won three times.

Parma lost their home game against the Sardinians last season 3-1, but gained a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in February of this year.

Parma form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Cagliari form guide: L-W-D-D-L

Parma vs Cagliari Team News

Parma

Fabio Liverani welcomed Wylian Cyprien and Giuseppe Pezzella back from injury against Milan, with no fresh injury concerns. Juraj Kucka, Alberto Grassi and Vincent Laurini joined Valentin Mihaila and Andrea Dini in the injury room earlier this month and haven't recovered yet.

Liverani is likely to stick with much of the same side that drew against Milan, with Roberto Inglese and Cyprien likely to play.

Injuries: Juraj Kucka, Alberto Grassi and Vincent Laurini, Andrea Dini, Valentin Mihaila

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari

Left-back Alessandro Tripaldelli missed the game against Inter Milan and is unlikely to return for this match. He joins Zito Luvumbo, Diego Godin, Gaston Pereiro and Adam Ounas on the sidelines.

Eusebio di Francesco may rotate his side as this is a midweek game, with Giovanni Simeone, Nahitan Nandez, and Ragnar Klavan likely to start.

Injured: Zito Luvumbo, Diego Godin, Gaston Pereiro, Adam Ounas, Alessandro Tripaldelli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Parma vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luigi Sepe (GK); Simone Iacoponi, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo; Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic; , Yann Karamoh, Roberto Inglese, Gervinho.

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alessio Cragno (GK); Paolo Farago, Ragnar Klavan, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Razvan Marin, Nahitan Nandez; Gabriele Zappa, Joao Pedro, Riccardo Sottil; Giovanni Simeone.

Parma vs Cagliari Prediction

Parma are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions, and they are expected to extend their run against a Cagliari side that's likely to be leggy giving their hard yards against Inter Milan.

Gervinho is a danger to any defence, while Riccardo Sottil is also in some great goalscoring form. We expect these two sides to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Parma 1-1 Cagliari