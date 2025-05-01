Parma vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Parma will host Como at the Ennio Tardini on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The home side have picked up impressive results and important points in recent outings and look set to beat the drop under new head coach Cristian Chivu as they sit 16th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone with four games left to play.

They played out a 2-2 draw away at Lazio last time out, with winter signing Jacob Ondrejka scoring a brace to hand the Crociati a two-goal lead early in the second half before veteran winger Pedro came off the bench to score a double of his own and rescue a point for Lazio.

Como, meanwhile, have enjoyed an outstanding return to the top-flight this season and are now pushing for a remarkable top-half league finish. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 home win over Genoa in their last match, with Gabriel Strefezza scoring the game-winner just before the hour mark.

The visitors sit 11th in the Serie A standings with 42 points and will be looking to extend their winning streak this weekend.

Parma vs Como Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between Parma and Como. The home side have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won eight times.

There have been 15 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 16 games in this fixture.

Como have scored 44 goals in the Italian top flight this season, the highest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

All but one of Parma's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Parma vs Como Prediction

I Crociati are undefeated in their last seven matches, with six of those games ending level. They have picked up two wins and two draws from their last four games at the Ennio Tardini and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Como have won their last four games on the bounce after winning just two of their previous nine. They have however, struggled for results in this fixture in recent years and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Parma 1-1 Como

Parma vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)

