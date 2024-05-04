Parma vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2024

Parma will play host to Cremonese at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Serie B on Sunday.

Parma vs Cremonese Preview

Parma have earned promotion to Serie A, with two matches to spare in Serie B. They sit atop the table with 74 points and can no longer be outpaced by third-placed Venezia (67 points). Second-placed Como (71 points) are fighting to maintain their place to become the second qualified team after Parma.

The Emiliani finished fourth in Serie B last season and took part in the promotion playoffs but were knocked out in the semi-finals. The hosts last played in the top flight in 2020-21. The reverse fixture of Sunday’s game ended 2-1 in favor of Parma but Cremonese came out on top in their previous clash 3-1.

Cremonese probably need this meeting more than Parma. The visitors are fourth-placed on 63 points and assured of at least a place in the promotion playoffs. However, they face stiff competition from fifth-placed Catanzaro (60 points), who could topple Cremonese and deny them a direct qualification for the playoffs semi-finals.

La Cremo played in Serie A last season, finishing second from bottom in the standings to face relegation to Serie B. They are hoping to make a quick return to the top flight but the journey is still long. Even if they succeed in maintaining their fourth place, they will participate in the arduous promotion playoffs.

Parma vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Parma have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Cremonese.

Parma have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Parma have scored seven goals and conceded once in their last five matches in all competitions.

Cremonese have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Parma have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches while Cremonese have won twice, drawn once and lost twice.

Parma vs Cremonese Prediction

Parma’s hitman Dennis Man is hoping to improve on his tally of 11 goals across the remaining games. However, he may be unable to catch up with Joel Pohjanpalo of Venezia, who leads the chart with 20 goals.

Massimo Coda boasts 15 goals for Cremonese but needs to grab more in the upcoming games to ensure his side’s place in the playoffs.

Parma are the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Parma 2-1 Cremonese

Parma vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Parma to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Parma to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cremonese to score - Yes