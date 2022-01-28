Parma vs Crotone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Parma and Crotone will face off this Sunday at the Ennio Tardini in a Serie B league fixture that had previously been postponed two different times.

Parma have struggled for form in recent outings. They were beaten 1-0 by Frosinone last time out and failed to hit the target with all their shot attempts in the game. The result means the hosts have now won just one of their last eight games in Serie B.

The Crusaders sit 14th in the league table, with 23 points from 19 games. They are just three points above the relegation playoff spots and will be looking to widen that gap on Sunday.

Crotone are fighting to save their season and have rehired Francesco Modesto as manager after dismissing the Italian back in October. They played out a 1-1 draw against Como last time out, with both sides scoring from the penalty spot in the first half.

Crotone sit 18th in Serie B with just 12 points picked up so far. They will be looking to pick up as soon as possible to avoid consecutive drops.

Parma vs Crotone Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Parma and Crotone with the away side winning both matchups.

The two teams last met in an explosive Serie A clash last season. The game ended 4-3 with Crotone leading 3-1 at halftime, squandering the lead before the hour mark and then regaining it to pick up all three points.

Parma Form Guide: L-W-D-D-L

Crotone Form Guide: D-W-L-L-L

Parma vs Crotone Team News

Parma

Vincent Laurini, Yann Karamoh and Lautaro Valenti are all out with injuries and will not play Sunday's game.

Injury: Vincent Laurini, Yann Karamoh, Lautaro Valenti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crotone

Marco Sala and Theophilus Awua both came off injured against Como last weekend and are now expected to miss the game at the weekend. Thomas Schiro received a red card at the death last time out and is set to miss out as well.

Injured: Marco Sala, Theophilus Awua

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thomas Schiro

Parma vs Crotone Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (3-5-2): Gianluigi Buffon (GK); Danilo, Elias Cobbaut, Enrico Del Prato; Filippo Costa, Pasquale Schiattarella, Franco Vasquez, Simon Sohm, Andrea Rispoli; Valentin Mihaila, Adrian Benedyczak

Crotone Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Festa (GK); Simone Canestrelli, Giuseppe Como, Santiago Visentin; Vasile Mogos, Nahuel Estévez, Miloš Vulić, Nehuen Paz; Pasquale Giannotti, Giuseppe Borello, Mirko Marić

Parma vs Crotone Prediction

Both teams are in poor form ahead of their weekend meeting. Parma have won just one of their last eight league games while Crotone have won just one of their last 11 in the competition.

Home advantage could however come into play on Sunday and see the points go Parma's way.

Prediction: Parma 2-1 Crotone

Edited by Manas Mitul