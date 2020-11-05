Parma vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Round seven of the 2020-21 Serie A season kicks off at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, as Parma host Fiorentina. Both sides have had indifferent starts to the season, with La Viola currently in 11th place with seven points from six games, while the hosts are two points behind in 15th.

Parma followed their 3-1 win over Pescara in the cup with an incredible performance against Inter Milan to snatch a draw at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Two stunning goals from Gervinho gave Parma a 2-0 lead on the hour mark, with Marcelo Brozovic reducing the arrears minutes later. Ivan Perisic broke the visitor's hearts in injury time, heading in Alexander Kolarov's free kick to equalize and end the game with a 2-2 scoreline.

Fiorentina faced AS Roma after defeating Padova 2-1 in the Coppa Italia and turned in an abject performance at the Stadio Olimpico, losing 2-0.

La Viola were indebted to keeper Bartlomiej Dragowski for keeping the score down, while Leonardo Spinazzola and Pedro grabbed the goals for the Giallorossi. Lucas Martinez Quarta saw red late on, further complicating matters for manager Beppe Iachini - who's facing the sack.

Parma vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

What used to be a titanic clash in Italian football is now a subdued affair, given the respective downturn in fortunes of both sides. The last ten meetings between Parma and Fiorentina have resulted in four draws and three wins for each side.

Advertisement

Fiorentina beat Parma 2-1 at the Tardini earlier this year in July, having drawn the previous fixture 1-1 at the Artemio Franchi.

Parma form guide: W-L-D-W-D

Fiorentina form guide: L-D-W-W-L

Parma vs Fiorentina Team News

Parma

Veteran defender Bruno Alves and fellow center-back Yordan Osorio have recovered from Covid-19 and joined the squad in training ahead of the game. Midfielders Juan Brunetta and Matteo Scozzarella have also recovered from injury.

Andres Cornelius picked up an injury against Inter, with Roberto Inglese set to replace him in Fabio Liverani's lineup.

Injured: Andrea Dini, Valentin Mihaila, Maxime Busi, Vincent Laurini, Andreas Cornelius

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina

Focus on Parma ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/8DDanrVdDO — ACF Fiorentina English 🧢 (@ACFFiorentinaEN) November 5, 2020

Beppe Iachini may very well be naming his last Fiorentina lineup, but has a largely fit squad to choose from, despite his protestations to the contrary.

German Pezzella is still out with an ankle injury, with fellow center-back Lucas Martinez Quarta also unavailable due to suspension. 22-year-old Brazilian defender Igor may be called in as an emergency option in the lineup, with Dusan Vlahovic also making a comeback up front.

Advertisement

Injured: None

Doubtful: Manolo Gabbiadini, Keita Balde

Suspended: None

Parma vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-4-2): Luigi Sepe (GK); Alberto Grassi, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo, Giuseppe Pezzella; Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Juraj Kucka, Jasmin Kurtic, Gervinho, Roberto Inglese

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartłomiej Drągowski (GK); Martin Caceres, Igor, Nicola Milenkovic; Pol Lirola, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovilli, Cristiano Biraghi; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Parma vs Fiorentina Prediction

Parma have looked strong at home this season - their only loss at the Tardini came against Napoli in the season opener. Gervinho can cause Fiorentina's makeshift backline plenty of problems with Roberto Inglese supporting him out wide.

Beppe Iachini's tactics have been confounding at best, and even Gaetano Castrovilli's heroics may not be enough to bail him out once more.

Fiorentina have yet to win away from home this season - expect that trend to continue.

Prediction: Parma 1-1 Fiorentina