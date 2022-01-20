Parma vs Frosinone prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Parma return to action this week for the first time in over a month as they prepare to host Frosinone at the Ennio Tardini on Friday night in Serie B.

The hosts beat Alessandria 2-0 in their last game with Franco Vasquez and Adrian Benedyczak both getting on the scoresheet. The much-needed victory ended Parma's five-game winless run in the league.

Parma sit 14th in the league standings with 23 points from 18 games. They are six points above the relegation playoff spot and will look to widen that gap with a win on Friday as they look to avoid the drop.

Frosinone picked up a 3-1 comeback win over Pisa last time out. The visitors fell behind just before halftime but responded superbly in the second half, with Alessio Zerbin scoring a brace and Andrija Novakojich scoring the final goal of the game.

Frosinone sit seventh in the Serie B table with 31 points from 19 games. They are just seven points away from the top of the table and will look to reduce the gap at the top later this week.

Parma vs Frosinone Head-to-Head

There have been just eight meetings between Parma and Frosinone. The hosts have won three of those games, while the visitors have won twice. There have been three draws between the two sides.

Parma Form Guide: W-D-D-L-D

Frosinone Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

Parma vs Frosinone Team News

Parma

Lautaro Valenti is the only injured player for the hosts ahead of their game on Friday.

Injured: Lautaro Valenti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Frosinone

Nicolo Brighenti and Marcus Rohden are both injured and will not play against Parma later this week. All other players are fit and in contention for selection.

Injured: Nicolo Brighenti, Marcus Rohden

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Parma vs Frosinone Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Buffon; Danilo, Yordan Osorio, Elias Cobbaut; Enrico Del Prato, Pasquale Schiattarella, Franco Vasquez, Simon Sohm, Andrea Rispoli; Roberto Inglese, Adrian Benedyczak

Frosinone Predicted XI (4-3-3): Federico Ravaglia; Matteo Cotali, Federico Gatti, Przemyslaw Szyminski, Francesco Zampano; Matteo Ricci, Karlo Lulić, Luca Garritano; Luigi Canotto, Alessio Zerbin, Camillo Ciano

Parma vs Frosinone Prediction

Parma picked up a 2-0 victory last time out, ending a six-game winless streak in the league. Their home run has, however, been poor of late, as they have won just one of their last seven games on home turf.

Frosinone are in a much better place than their hosts, as they are currently on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last 12 games. The visitors should pick up the win on Friday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Parma 1-2 Frosinone

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Vishal Subramanian