Parma vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Parma welcome Genoa to the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Serie A action on Friday night.

The Crociati are 19th in the table, with Genoa nine points ahead in 14th place.

Valentin Mihaila and Hernani found the net as Parma grabbed their third win of the season against Roma last weekend. A run of 17 games without a win ended with a 2-0 victory at home.

The Crociati were left heartbroken a week before that result, as Simone Iacoponi's own goal in injury time meant Fiorentina escaped with a 3-3 draw.

Unlike their opponents, Genoa lost 1-0 away to Roma a fortnight ago. Their winless run was extended to six games a week ago, as the Grifone drew 1-1 against Udinese.

Goran Pandev opened the scoring for Genoa early on, only for Rodrigo de Paul to even things up from the spot in the first half.

Parma vs Genoa Head-to-Head

Of the last 10 games between the two teams, Parma have won the last five. Genoa have managed three wins and two draws in the same timeframe.

The last time Genoa avoided defeat at the Ennio Tardini was in the 2014-15 season, when they won 2-1.

The two teams last met in November last year, with Gervinho grabbing a brace in a 2-1 win at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Parma form guide in Serie A: W-D-L-D-D

Genoa form guide in Serie A: D-L-D-L-D

Parma vs Genoa Team News

Parma

Roberto D'Aversa served a touchline ban when he picked up his first win as Parma boss against Roma. He makes his return, as does Juraj Kucka, who served a suspension in the same game.

Andreas Cornelius is once again training with the main group and should make the squad. Meanwhile, Riccardo Gagliolo and Gervinho are doubts for this game.

Simone Iacoponi underwent knee surgery and joins Roberto Inglese and Lautaro Valenti on the sidelines.

Injured: Roberto Inglese, Lautaro Valenti, Simone Iacoponi, Han Nicolussi

Doubtful: Riccardo Gagliolo, Andreas Cornelius, Gervinho

Suspended: None

Genoa

💪⚽️ Giornata di antivigilia: salgono i giri in attesa di #ParmaGenoa! pic.twitter.com/pGjvA5gc5A — Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) March 17, 2021

Goran Pandev made his return against Udinese and should start for Davide Ballardini's side. Mattia Destro and Andrea Masiello return from suspension and are expected to feature in the starting XI.

Luca Pellegrini remains the only injury absentee with the rest of the squad fully fit.

Injured: Luca Pellegrini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Parma vs Genoa Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe (GK); Andrea Conti, Yordan Osorio, Mattia Bani, Giuseppe Pezzella; Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic; Juraj Kucka, Graziano Pelle, Valentin Mihaila

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin (GK); Andrea Masiello, Ivan Radovanovic, Domenico Criscito; Davide Zappacosta, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Lennart Czyborra; Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev

Parma vs Genoa Prediction

Parma have turned a corner under Roberto D'Aversa, stunning Roma in their last game while also running Inter Milan close previously.

Genoa's position in the table may point to an easy win, but given their terrible record against the Crociati, this game could go either way.

We expect the home side to pull off another surprise and earn a narrow victory.

Prediction: Parma 2-1 Genoa