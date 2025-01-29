Parma vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2025

Parma invite Lecce to the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Serie A on Friday. Both teams have 20 points from 22 games and are separated by two points in the points table. Parma are 16th, two places above I Salentini, who have five wins.

The hosts have endured a winless start to 2025, suffering two losses in four games. They lost 3-2 at AC Milan in their previous league outing. Matteo Cancellieri broke the deadlock in the 24th minute before Enrico Del Prato restored their lead in the 80th minute.

Late drama ensued, as Tijjani Reijnders pulled Milan back on level terms in the second minute of stoppage time before substitute Samuel Chukwueze bagged the winner three minutes later.

Lecce, meanwhile, went unbeaten in their first two games of the year but have suffered consecutive defeats. They lost 4-0 to Inter Milan last week, failing to score for the second time in 2025.

Parma vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 49 times acrosscompetitions, with Parma leadign 23-11.

Parma are unbeaten in three games in the fixture and drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture in September.

Parma have lost one of their last four home games in Serie A, winning two.

Lecce have won one of their last 23 Serie A meetings against Parma, with that win coming away in 2011.

Lecce have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 40 goals in 22 games, one more than Parma.

Parma vs Lecce Prediction

Parma failed to score in their first two games in 2025 but have scored thrice in their last two.

Enrico Del Prato is a confirmed absentee due to suspension for accumulation of yellow cards. Dennis Man was injured against Milan and will sit this one out. Botond Balogh is not yet in contention to start, while Mateusz Kowalski and Alessandro Circati remain long-term absentees.

Lecce, meanwhile, have lost four of their last six league games, conceding 13 goals. They have failed to score in seven of their last 11 away games.

Joan González, Filip Marchwinski, Lameck Banda, Kialonda Gaspar and Medon Berisha remain sidelined with injuries. Patrick Dorgu is close to securing a Manchester United move and is a doubt. Ante Rebić returns after serving a suspension last week.

While both teams have been in poor touch recently, Parma hould make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Parma 2-1 Lecce

Parma vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Parma to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

