Parma vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Parma will host Lecce at the Ennio Tardini on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign. The home side endured a slow start to their season but have picked up wins in consecutive games and will be looking to build on that as they sit 14th in the table with five points from an obtainable 15.

They picked up their first win of the Serie A campaign on Monday as they beat Torino 2-1, with Mateo Pellegrino scoring a goal in either half to secure maximum points for Carlos Cuesta's side and snap a nine-game goal drought in the league.

Lecce, meanwhile, are yet to come alive this season and are one of five teams in the Italian top-flight searching for their first win of the campaign. However, they picked up a good point in their game at the weekend as they drew 2-2 with Bologna and had looked set to be headed toward defeat before substitute Francesco Camarda headed home a late equalizer.

The visitors remain rock-bottom in the division with just two points and will be desperate for maximum points this weekend.

Parma vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between the two teams. Parma have won 18 of those games while Lecce have won 11 times, with their other 14 contests ending in draws.

The visitors picked up a 3-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a four-game winless streak in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Parma have scored three goals in the Italian top-flight this term. Only Torino, Genoa, and Hellas Verona (2) have managed fewer.

Lecce have the joint-worst defensive record in Serie A this season, with a goal concession tally of 10.

Parma vs Lecce Prediction

The Crociati have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three games after losing two of their previous three. They are undefeated at home all season and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

The Giallorossi are winless in their last six games across all competitions, with four of those games ending in defeat. They have won just one away game since the start of February and could see their struggles continue this weekend.

Prediction: Parma 2-1 Lecce

Parma vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Parma to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

