Parma vs Modena Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26, 2022 

Parma will host Modena at the Ennio Tardini on Saturday (November 26) in Serie B action.

The hosts have performed well this season, pushing for a return to Serie A after a two-season absence. Parma beat Cittadella 3-1 in their last game, with three players getting on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a late consolation. Parma are fourth in the standings with 22 points from 13 games.

Modena, meanwhile, have struggled to pick up points recently and sit just a point above the drop zone at the midpoint of the season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Perugia last time out, with Luca Tremolada scoring the equaliser just before the interval.

The visitors are 15th in the standings with 14 points from 13 games and will look to steer clear of the relegation zone.

Parma vs Modena Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Parma and Modena. The former have won two of those games, while Modena have won once. There have been five draws between the two teams.

Parma are unbeaten in their last seven games in this fixture.

Modena have picked up four points on the road in the league this season. Only Como (2) have picked up fewer.

Parma have picked up 16 points at home in the league this season, a tally bettered only by league leaders Frosinone (18).

I Crociati have conceded 13 goals in Serie B this season, the third-fewest in the division.

Parma vs Modena Prediction

Parma have lost two of their last four games after losing just once since the start of the season. They have, however, won their last five at home and will fancy their chances here.

Modena, meanwhile, are on a five-game losing streak and have won just one away game all season, so they could see defeat here.

Prediction: Parma 3-1 Modena

Parma vs Modena Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Parma

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the last six games between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in two of Modena's last seven games.)

