Parma vs Monza prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22 

Parma will host Monza at Stadio Ennio Tardini in a matchday eight Serie B fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of an exciting 2-2 draw away to SPAL before the international break. Federico Viviani and Lorenzo Colombo scored two late goals to help the hosts claw back from a two-goal deficit.

Monza fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Lecce. Gabriel Strefezza, Francesco Di Mariano and Massimo Coda all got on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Only goal difference separates Sunday's opponents from one another, with each having garnered nine points from seven matches. Parma are the better-placed side in the 12th spot while Monza are directly beneath them.

Parma vs Monza Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides. They each have promotion ambitions this term and will need maximum points to keep their hopes alive.

Monza have fallen some way off their standards since last season and have won just one of their last five matches. Parma have also found the going tough since their demotion from the top-flight last term and are currently on a four-game winless run.

Parma form guide: D-D-L-L-W

Monza form guide: L-W-L-D-D

Parma vs Monza Team News

Parma

Drissa Gui Camara and Yordan Osorio have both been ruled out with injuries, while Dennis Man is out of his 16-day self-isolation due to COVID-19 and has returned to training and is in contention to play in the game.

Furthermore, Argentine midfielder Franco Vazquez is suspended due to the injury-time red card he received against SPAL.

Injuries: Drissa Gui Camara, Yordan Osorio

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Franco Vazquez

Monza

The visitors have been decimated by injuries this term and currently have several players on the treatment table.

Antonino Barilla (hip), Matteo Scozzarella (broken leg), Eugenio Lamanna (ACL) and Mattia Finotto (ACL) have all been ruled out due to injuries. Dany Mota and Mattia Valoti have returned to training after their injuries.

Andrea Favilli is a doubt for the trip to Parma.

Injuries: Antonino Barilla, Matteo Scozzarella, Eugenio Lamanna, Mattia Finotto

Doubtful: Andrea Favilli

Suspension: None

Parma vs Monza Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Buffon (GK); Woyo Coulibaly, Lautaro Valenti, Elias Cobbaut, Enrico Del Prato; Stanko Juric, Juan Brunetta, Pasquale Schiattarella; Gennaro Tutino, Roberto Inglese, Valentin Mihaila

Monza Predicted XI (3-5-2): Michele Di Gregorio (GK); Luca Caldirola, Luca Marrone, Giulio Donati; Carlos Augusto, Jose Machin, Andrea Barberis, Luca Mazzitelli, Mario Sampirisi; Christian Gytkjaer, Patrick Ciurra

Parma vs Monza Prediction

Monza are the more defensively-conscious and compact side but Parma's high-octane style of play, plus home advantage, means the game will be more open.

Both sides are likely to cancel each other, owing to their similar standing in form and consistency. We are predicting a share of the spoils in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Parma 2-2 Monza

Edited by Shardul Sant