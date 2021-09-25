Parma vs Pisa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

All eyes will be on the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday when Parma host Pisa in Serie B.

Gli Emiliani were relegated back into the second division after finishing rock-bottom in Serie A last season, ending their three-year stay in the top-flight.

They're now looking to make amends for back-to-back losses to Cremonese and Ternana, which plunged them down to 12th in the league standings.

However, it would be far easier said than done against the high-flying Pisa side, who're currently leading the race for automatic promotion.

The Nerazzurri are the only side to have won all five of their league fixtures and maintain a 100% record, scoring 12 times in the process too.

Last seen in Serie A in early 1990s, the side seem determined to end the drought and finally make their way back into the first division.

Parma vs Pisa Head-To-Head

There have been only three previous clashes between the sides, none of which ended in a stalemate.

Pisa won twice, while Parma had only one victory against them, coming way back in May 2009.

Parma Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Pisa Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Parma vs Pisa Team News

Parma

The Crusaders are likely to be without Drissa Gui Camara and Yordan Osorio through injuries as both are rated doubtful.

Romanian winger Dennis Man tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain in isolation.

But on the bright side, manager Enzo Maresca will have Franco Vazquez back from suspension and he may slot right back into the XI.

Injured: Drissa Gui Camara, Yordan Osorio

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dennis Man

Pisa

Matteo Kucich, Nicholas Siega and Filippo Berra are all out for Pisa of the clash due to injury.

Injured: Matteo Kucich, Nicholas Siega, Filippo Berra

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Parma vs Pisa Predicted XI

Parma (3-4-3): Gianluigi Buffon; Enrico Del Prato, Danilo Larangeira, Elias Cobbaut; Stanko Juric, Juan Brunetta, Franco Vazquez, Woyo Coulibaly; Felix Correia, Roberto Inglese, Valentin Mihaila.

Pisa (4-3-2-1): Nicolas; Hjortur Hermannsson, Antonio Caracciolo, Francesco Belli, Pietro Beruatto; Idrissa Toure, Adam Nagy, Marius Marin; Giuseppe Sibilli, Yonatan Cohen; Lorenzo Lucca.

Parma vs Pisa Prediction

As mentioned earlier, Pisa are the form team right now and also leading the charge for automatic promotion. They have incredible momentum and it would take some topping.

On this form, Parma don't seem like the side who're going to stop them, and might instead be rolled over themselves.

Prediction: Parma 1-2 Pisa

