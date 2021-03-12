Parma vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Struggling Parma welcome Roma to the Stadio Ennio Tardini in a round 27 clash of the 2020-21 Serie A season.

The hosts are 19th in the table, six points behind 17th-placed Cagliari. The Giallorossi, meanwhile, are fourth, with Atalanta and Napoli close behind in the race for UEFA Champions League spots.

Parma are on a run of 17 games without a win. The Crociati looked to have finally won their first game of the year against Fiorentina when Valentin Mihaili put them 3-2 ahead in the 90th minute.

However, Simone Iacoponi's own goal in injury time handed La Viola the equalizer, breaking Parma hearts.

Roma began March with two wins in Serie A, defeating Fiorentina 2-1 and then earning a narrow 1-0 win over Genoa.

The Giallorossi were in sparkling form against Shakhtar Donetsk in their midweek UEFA Europa League fixture.

Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stephan El Shaarawy and Gianluca Mancini found the net as Roma set up the second leg in Ukraine with a 3-0 lead.

Parma vs Roma Head-to-Head

Unsurprisingly, Roma have dominated this fixture in recent memory, winning eight of the last 10 games. However, Parma's sole victory in that period came last season, with the Crociati winning 2-0 at home.

The two teams last met in November, with Roma running out comfortable 3-0 winners in the Stadio Olimpico.

Parma form guide in Serie A: D-L-D-D-L

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-D-W

Parma vs Roma Team News

Parma

Parma boss Roberto D'Aversa is suspended for the next two games, as he still searches for his first win. Juraj Kucka is also suspended for this game. The Crociati are dealing with a lengthy injury list, with Roberto Inglese, Lautaro Valenti and Simone Iacoponi all on the sidelines.

Mattia Bani, Andreas Cornelius and Hernani trained individually ahead of the game, but should be fit come matchday.

Injured: Roberto Inglese, Lautaro Valenti, Simone Iacoponi

Doubtful: Mattia Bani, Andreas Cornelius, Hernani

Suspended: Juraj Kucka

Roma

Edin Dzeko was fit enough for the bench against Shakhtar Donetsk

Paulo Fonseca welcomed Edin Dzeko back to his squad against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Bosnian ought to start this game, although Fonseca has preferred Borja Mayoral of late.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a doubt for this encounter, having sustained a minor injury in the midweek UEFA Europa League game. Fonseca has no new injury issues to deal with, though he might be tempted to rotate his side.

Injured: Juan Jesus, Jordan Veretout, Riccardo Calafiori, Nicolo Zaniolo

Doubtful: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Suspended: None

Parma vs Roma Predicted XI

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe (GK); Andrea Conti, Mattia Bani, Riccardo Gagliolo, Giuseppe Pezzella; Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic; Gervinho, Yann Karamoh, Dennis Man

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez (GK); Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla; Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola; Pedro Rodriguez, Stephan El Shaarawy; Borja Mayoral

Parma vs Roma Prediction

Roma have been excellent against the sides in the bottom half of the table this season, and that record is likely to continue. Stephan El Shaarawy and Borja Mayoral should make short work of the league's second-worst defence.

Gervinho remains a threat to his former side, but it's hard to look past a high-scoring win for the Giallorossi.

Prediction: Parma 1-3 Roma