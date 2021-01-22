Parma vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Action continues in Italy’s Serie A this weekend, with Parma facing Sampdoria on Sunday evening.

Parma are currently one of the strugglers in Serie A, and are sitting firmly in the relegation area in 19th. Sampdoria, meanwhile, are enjoying a better campaign and are in 10th.

Parma will aim to claim a few valuable points this weekend, but Sampdoria will look to condemn them to another defeat.

Parma vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

Parma’s recent form has been diabolical. The last time they won a game was back on 30 November against Genoa, and it’s been downhill since then.

A run of three draws was not so bad, but Parma followed those with five straight losses. Their last match – a draw with eighth-placed Sassuolo – was somewhat more encouraging, as Sassuolo only equalized with an injury-time penalty.

Goals have been Parma’s biggest issue in 2020-21. They’ve scored just 14 thus far, the lowest in Serie A by some way.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, have enjoyed a much better campaign than their hosts this weekend. Sure, they’ve suffered nine losses, but they’ve also won seven of their opening 18 games.

One of those wins came last weekend over Udinese, but Sampdoria have also beaten high flyers Inter Milan in 2021.

Recent results between these two sides have been mixed. Of their last six meetings, Parma have won two, Sampdoria have won three, and one game ended in a 3-3 draw.

Parma form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Sampdoria form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Parma vs Sampdoria Team News

Parma

Parma, unfortunately, have a crazy list of injuries right now, which probably hasn’t helped with their form. According to reports, Lautaro Valenti, Hans Caviglia, Yordan Osorio, Vincent Laurini, Bruno Alves, Yann Karamoh, Riccardo Gagliolo and Andrea Dini are all sidelined.

However, Matteo Scozzarella and Botond Balogh are expected to be back for this game. On the plus side, new signing Vasilis Zagaritis could make his debut in this match.

Injured: Lautaro Valenti, Hans Caviglia, Yordan Osorio, Vincent Laurini, Bruno Alves, Yann Karamoh, Riccardo Gagliolo, Andrea Dini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

Sampdoria, meanwhile, have just three injury concerns coming into this game. Manolo Gabbiadini, Alex Ferrari and Lorenzo Tonelli are all in doubt. However, all three could take a spot on the bench.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Manolo Gabbiadini, Alex Ferrari, Lorenzo Tonelli

Suspended: None

Parma vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Parma predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe, Maxime Busi, Daan Dierckx, Simone Iacoponi, Vasilis Zagaritis, Alberto Grassi, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic, Juraj Kucka, Andreas Cornelius, Gervinho

Sampdoria predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Emil Audero, Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello, Antonio Candreva, Albin Ekdal, Adrien Silva, Mikkel Damsgaard, Keita Balde, Fabio Quagliarella

Parma vs Sampdoria Prediction

Parma’s performance against Sassuolo last weekend was definitely an improvement, but it’s hard to see them having more success this weekend.

Sampdoria are one of Serie A’s stronger outfits, and with Parma’s issues in front of goal, they’ll be hopeful of keeping the hosts out while getting on the scoresheet.

We expect this to be an away win for Sampdoria.

Prediction: Parma 0-2 Sampdoria