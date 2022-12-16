Parma vs SPAL Prediction and Betting Tips | December 18, 2022

Parma will host a struggling SPAL at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Sunday (December 18) in Serie B as they look to embark on a winning streak.

The Crociati beat Brescia 2-0 in their last outing for their first win in four games to climb to fifth in the standings with 26 points in 17 games. It's their second straight season in the second division, having been relegated from Serie A at the end of the 2020-21 season after two years in the top flight.

SPAL, meanwhile, are down in 17th with 17 points from as many games, having failed to win their last seven games.

Since beating Cosenza 5-0 in October, Gli Spallini have drawn four times and lost thrice between November 12 and December 4, losing to Benevento (2-1), Brescia (2-0) and Modena (3-2).

Another setback at the weekend could see them plunge back into the bottom three, where they will face the risk of a direct relegation to Serie C.

Parma vs SPAL Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

SPAL have won four of their last six clashes with Parma, losing once.

Last season, SPAL held Parma to a 2-2 draw at home but lsot 4-0 in the reverse, their first loss in the fixture.

Parma are looking to make it back-to-back league wins over SPAL for the first time.

Parma have conceded only 17 times in Serie B this season, with only Frosinone (10), Genoa (13) and Reggina (16) shipping in fewer goals

SPAL, down in 17th, have scored more goals (20) than fourth-placed Genoa (18)

SPAL have won only thrice in the division, the joint-lowest along with Como and Perugia

Parma vs SPAL Prediction

Parma recently put an end to their struggles with a 2-0 defeat of Brescia and will have their confidence soaring ahead of Sunday's game.

SPAL, meanwhile, are stuck in a rut at the moment, without a win in their last seven league games. Their struggles could continue with a defeat against Parma.

Prediction: Parma 2-1 SPAL

Parma vs SPAL Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Parma

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

