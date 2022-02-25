Parma vs SPAL prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Parma host SPAL at Ennio Tardini in Serie B on Saturday, looking to return to winning ways.

The Crusaders have lost twice and drawn once in their last three top-flight matches and languish in 14th place.

In what's been a tough campaign for them, Giuseppe Iachini's side have won only six times all season, the last of which was a 4-1 trouncing of bottom-dwellers Pordenone two weeks ago.

SPAL are sitting just two points behind them and coming off the back of a stunning 5-1 demolition of Ternana on Tuesday, ending their eight-game run without a win.

They'll be aiming to build on this momentum and move further clear of the relegation zone with a win against a side they've thoroughly dominated in the recent past.

Parma vs SPAL Head-To-Head

SPAL are unbeaten in five games against Parma, winning four of those encounters and drawing once.

That stalemate came in October last year, when the sides clashed in the reverse fixture and produced an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Parma Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-D

SPAL Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W

Parma vs SPAL Team News

Parma

The Crusaders have a clean bill of health going into Saturday, but head coach Giuseppe Iachini may make a change or two.

Following the goalless draw against Pisa on Tuesday, he may introduce Juan Brunetta back into midfield in an effort to inject some attacking creativity into that part of the pitch.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

SPAL

Following the emphatic 5-1 demolition of Ternana, manager Roberto Venturato may field the same XI at the weekend too.

That means a place on the bench for Lorenzo Colombo once again, although with six goals, the joint-most in the squad, he does make a case for his inclusion.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Parma vs SPAL Predicted XI

Parma (3-5-2): Martin Turk; Enrico Del Prato, Danilo Larangeira, Elias Cobbaut; Woyo Coulibaly, Stanko Juric, Franco Vazquez, Adrian Bernabe, Dennis Man; Adrian Benedyczak, Roberto Inglese.

SPAL (4-3-1-2): Enrico Alfonso; Lorenzo Dickmann, Francesco Vicari, Elio Capradossi, Raffaele Celia; Giovanni Crociata, Salvatore Esposito, Niccolo Zanellato; Marco Mancosu; Luca Vido, Federico Melchiorri.

Parma vs SPAL Prediction

Both sides have struggled this season, particularly in attack, with SPAL netting just two goals more than Parma (29).

Given that this is a clash of two lowly ranked and low-scoring teams, it could end in a drab stalemate.

Prediction: Parma 1-1 SPAL

