Parma vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Parma will host Spezia at the Ennio Tardini on Wednesday in the round of 32 of the 2025-26 Coppa Italia campaign. The home side have endured a sluggish start to their Serie A campaign, most recently playing out a goalless draw with newly-promoted Cremonese, and will be desperate for better luck in the domestic cup this week.

Ad

They were drawn against Pescara in the previous round of the Coppa Italia and picked up a straightforward 2-0 win over the second-tier outfit with Mateo Pellegrino scoring a second-half double to cap an overall masterful performance.

Spezia have also been poor in their league duties this season and have work to do if they are to return to the promotion playoffs by season's end. They traded tackles with Sampdoria in their cup opener last month, playing out a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes before going on to win the contest on penalties.

Ad

Trending

The visitors last appeared at this stage of the Coppa Italia two seasons ago, losing on penalties to Sassuolo, and will be looking to test their mettle against another top-flight side this week.

Parma vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between Parma and Spezia. The home side are undefeated in all six contests, picking up three wins and three draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Serie B clash back last April, which the hosts won 2-0.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

Parma have scored just one goal in the opening four rounds of Serie A this season, the joint-fewest in the division alongside Torino and Pisa.

Ad

Parma vs Spezia Prediction

The Crociati are without a win in their last four games and have won just two of their last 10 competitive outings. They are, however, undefeated in their two home games this season and will be looking forward to Wednesday's clash.

Aquilotti are also winless in their last four outings, conceding six goals in that period. The gulf in class and quality between the two teams, coupled with the visitors' poor record in this fixture, could see Spezia lose this one.

Ad

Prediction: Parma 1-0 Spezia

Parma vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Parma to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More