Parma vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Parma host Torino at the Ennio Tardini on Saturday in Serie A. The hosts have endured a difficult return to the top fligh, as they ssit a place and point above the relegation zone heading into the final quarter of the season.

Parma suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Udinese last weekend, falling to a penalty in the first half. Torino, meanwhile, beat last-placed Monza 2-0 in their last match. Winter arrivals Eljif Elmas and Cesare Casadei got on the scoresheet in either half for Paolo Vanoli's men. Parma are 11th in the standings with 34 points.

Parma vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between the two teams. Parma lead 15-10.

There have been 15 draws between the two clubs, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Torino are undefeated in four games in the fixture.

Parma have failed to score in their last three games in the fixture.

Parma have conceded 46 goals in the top flight this season. Only Hellas Verona (56) have shipped more.

Parma vs Torino Prediction

Parma have lost five of their last six matches and have won one of their last nine. They, however, beat in-form Bologna in their last home game.

Torino, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive victories and have lost once since the turn of the year. The Turin outfit have had mixed results on the road but should take confidence from their recent performances and come out on top.

Prediction: Parma 0-1 Torino

Parma vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Torino

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of Torino's last nine matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Parma's last four matches.)

