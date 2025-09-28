Parma vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29th 2025

Parma and Torino return to action in the Italian Serie A when they go head-to-head at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Monday. Having failed to win their last five meetings, the Gialloblu will aim to get the better of Torino and notch their first victory of the new league campaign.
Parma had to dig deep in the Coppa Italia round of 32 on Thursday when they picked up a penalty-shootout victory over Spezia after a thrilling 2-2 stalemate in normal time.
Head coach Carlos Cuesta hopes the midweek cup result can serve as the start of a turning point as the Gialloblu return to Serie A, where they have failed to win their four matches so far (2L, 2D).
Off the back of a 16th-placed finish in the league last season, Parma have managed just two points from the first 12 available this term to sit 19th in the table, only above rock-bottom Lecce.
Meanwhile, Cesare Casadei’s ninth-minute strike was enough to send Torino through to the Coppa Italia round of 16 as they edged out Pisa 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.
Marco Baroni’s side now turn their focus to Serie A, where they have struggled to get going this season, claiming just one win from their four matches so far while losing twice and claiming one draw.
While Torino will look to continue from where they left off against Pisa, recent results on the road offer little optimism as they have failed to win six of their last seven away matches, losing four and claiming two draws since March 8.
Parma vs Torino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With seven wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, Parma boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Torino have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.
- Parma have failed to win eight of their most recent nine Serie A matches, losing four and picking up four draws since late April.
- Like the hosts, Torino have managed just one win from their last nine league games while losing six and claiming two draws since April 27.
Parma vs Torino Prediction
Parma and Torino will be looking to build on their cup victories and kick-start a solid run of form in the league, where they have struggled for results so far.
However, both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.
Prediction: Parma 1-1 Torino
Parma vs Torino Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Parma’s last six matches)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the hosts’ last seven games)