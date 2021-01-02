Parma vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Two struggling teams desperate for points in Serie A meet at the Stadio Ennio Tardini as Parma host bottom side Torino on Sunday.

Parma are hovering just two points above the relegation zone after an atrocious season so far, winning only twice from 14 games. They have scored 13 times, the joint-least amount of goals in the top-flight.

Meanwhile, the Maroons are in dire straits at the moment and look primed to be relegated, which would end a nine-year sojourn in the top tier.

The stats are not in Torino's favor, having won only once this season. They have also accrued the least number of points (8), and conceded the most goals (32).

Torino have relied heavily on striker Andrea Belotti, who's been the only bright spot of an otherwise dreadful run, netting nine times and providing three assists.

Parma vs Torino Head-To-Head

Parma have won exactly half of the 20 games between the sides in the top-flight. Torino have beaten Parma on only four occasions, the last of which came way back in March 2015.

Last season, this fixture ended in a 3-2 victory for the hosts courtesy of a late strike from Roberto Inglese. The return clash in Turin was a 1-1 draw.

Parma Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

Torino Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-D

Parma vs Torino Team News

Parma

The Crusaders are walking wounded at the moment, with seven players on the injury list. The latest one to join the treatment room is winger Gervinho, who sustained a hamstring injury in the 4-0 loss to Juventus last month.

Injured: Andrea Dini, Valentin Mihaila, Vincent Laurini, Giuseppe Pezella, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Matteo Scozzarella, Gervinho.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Torino

Il Toro will be without Vincenzo Millico, Cristian Ansaldi, Federico Bonazzoli, and Daniele Baselli, who's a long-term absentee. Centre-back Lyanco returns after serving his suspension.

Injured: Vincenzo Millico, Cristian Ansaldi, Federico Bonazzoli, and Daniele Baselli

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Parma vs Torino Predicted XI

Parma (4-3-2-1): Luigi Sepe; Maxime Busi, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo; Hernani, Simon Sohm, Jasmin Kurtic; Juraj Kucka, Yann Karamoah; Roberto Inglese.

Torino (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Armando Izzu, Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Ricardo Rodiguez; Simone Verdi, Andrea Belotti.

Parma vs Torino Prediction

Given the dire circumstances of both sides, we expect this to be a dour stalemate with Parma and Torino scoring once each.

Prediction: Parma 1-1 Torino