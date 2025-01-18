Parma vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | January 19th 2025

The action continues in round 21 of the Italian Serie A as Parma and Venezia square off at the Ennio Tardini Stadium on Sunday. Eusebio Di Francesco’s men head into the weekend without an away win in the league this season and will be seeking to end this poor record.

Parma were denied their first win of the new year last Sunday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Genoa at the Estadio Luigi Ferraris. Before that, Fabio Pecchia’s side saw their three-match losing streak come to an end on December 28 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Monza, before playing out a goalless draw with Torino on January 5.

With 19 points from 20 matches, Parma are currently 15th in the Serie A standings, level on points with 16th-placed Como but could move level with 12th-placed Torino with a win this weekend.

Elsewhere, Venezia continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan at the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo last Sunday.

Di Francesco’s men have failed to taste victory in their last three matches, losing twice and claiming one draw, and have managed just one win in 10 outings since the start of October.

Venezia have picked up 14 points from their 20 Serie A matches to sit 19th in the league standings, one point above rock-bottom Monza.

Parma vs Venezia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Parma boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Venezia have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Venezia are one of just two sides without a Serie A away win this season, losing seven and claiming three draws from their 10 matches so far — they currently hold the division’s worst points tally away from home (3).

Parma have failed to win five of their most recent six matches, losing four and claiming one draw since the first week of December.

Parma vs Venezia Prediction

Parma have picked up two wins from their last three home games and will be backing themselves against Venzia, who have been woeful on their travels this season.

While we anticipate an exciting affair at the Ennio Tardini Stadium, we are backing Pecchia’s men to come away with a narrow victory this weekend.

Prediction: Parma 2-1 Venezia

Parma vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Parma to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their most recent seven clashes)

