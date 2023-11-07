"Part time maths teacher" - Jude Bellingham sends hilarious message to Real Madrid teammate as latter signs new long-term deal with club

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has labeled teammate Eduardo Camavinga a part-time maths teacher on social media after the Frenchman signed a new contract with Los Blancos.

Eduardo Camavinga signed a new contract with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit on Tuesday (November 7). The Frenchman has extended his stay in Madrid until the summer of 2029. After completing the signing, Camavinga took to Instagram and uploaded a picture on his story.

The Englishman's Instagram story

Jude Bellingham later re-mentioned the Frenchman's social media story and wrote:

"Congrats Uncle Cama, next dinner is on you!" He also has a laughing emoji with the text.

Bellingham didn't stop there, as he uploaded another picture of Eduardo Camavinga on his Instagram story, where the French midfielder can be seen going somewhere. Possibly, the former Borussia Dortmund star was taking a dig at Camavinga's fashion choice. He wrote:

"World class player and part time maths teacher"

Bellingham's Instagram story

The 20-year-old joined Real Madrid from Stade Rennais in 2019. Since then, he has made 114 appearances for Los Blancos and has recorded two goals and five assists. He has also played as a left-back for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, which shows his versatility.

Jude Bellingham wants Real Madrid to sign four players next summer

Jude Bellingham is reportedly unhappy with Real Madrid as he has requested president Florentino Perez to sign four players next summer. According to a report by El Nacional, the Englishman is currently upset because he's the only one scoring goals for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

As stated in the report, the former Borussia Dortmund star doesn't want to lead the race for the top scorer. Moreover, he wants Real Madrid to sign new players who can help him with the scoring part. Bellingham wants Alphonso Davies, Kylian Mbappé, Jamal Musiala, and Erling Haaland to join Los Blancos. The 20-year-old said earlier this year (via ESPN):

"I can't really comment, I don't know his situation. If anything, my whole saga has taught me that not everything you see is true. He's a great player, whatever he chooses to do, all the best to him. Would I like to play with a player like Kylian Mbappe? Who wouldn't?"

Bellingham has been in a stellar form at Santiago Bernabeu. He has recorded 13 goals and three assists for Los Blancos in 14 appearances. Moreover, he also guided Real Madrid to a heroic 2-1 win over Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday (October 28).