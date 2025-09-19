Partick Thistle vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

Partick Thistle will host Celtic at the Firhill Stadium on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the 2025-26 Scottish League Cup campaign. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their Scottish Championship campaign but will break from their early title charge this weekend as they return to cup football.

Ad

They breezed through the group stages of the League Cup at the beginning of the campaign, picking up four wins from four to finish comfortably atop Group B. They then faced Ayr United in the previous round of the tournament and won 2-0 via first-half efforts from Daniel O'Reilly and Tony Watt.

Celtic have also performed well in their league assignments this season, most recently picking up a late 2-1 win away at Kilmarnock. They traded tackles with Falkirk last time out in the League Cup and won 4-1 via goals from three different players including 22-year-old Dane Murray, who netted his first senior goal for the Celts.

Ad

Trending

The visitors faced the Bairns at this stage of the domestic cup last season, winning 5-2, and will hope they can find similar fortune this weekend.

Partick Thistle vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 226 meetings between Thistle and Celtic. The hosts have won 33 of those games while the visitors have won 155 times, with their other 38 contests ending in draws.

The two clubs last faced off in the 2019-20 Scottish Cup, with Celtic winning the round-10 clash 2-1 to record an eighth consecutive win in the fixture.

The hosts' last win in this fixture came back in May 1995 when they beat the Celts 3-1 in a Premiership clash.

Celtic are the current holders of the Scottish League Cup after winning their 22nd title last season. Thistle, meanwhile, have won the cup competition once and have finished runners-up on another three occasions.

Ad

Partick Thistle vs Celtic Prediction

Thistle will head into the weekend clash on a four-game winning streak and will rely heavily on their good form in an attempt to pull off an upset in the cup.

Celtic are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just once all season. They are by far the stronger side ahead of Sunday's game and will only need to avoid complacency to secure a blowout victory.

Ad

Prediction: Partick Thistle 1-3 Celtic

Partick Thistle vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More