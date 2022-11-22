“Past his best”, “Doesn’t have the lungs” – Argentina fans concerned as 34-year-old star is named in line-up to face Saudi Arabia in FIFA World Cup clash

Many Argentina fans are not pleased to see Papu Gomez in the Copa America champions' starting line-up to face Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina will lock horns with Saudi Arabia in their first group-stage match of the FIFA World Cup today (22nd November). They will be hopeful of getting their campaign off to a winning start at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

La Albiceleste notably go into the match against Herve Renard's men on the back of a 36-game unbeaten run. Having arrived in Qatar high on confidence, they have set their eyes on going all the way in the tournament.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Argentina have named their starting line-up for the game. Sevilla attacker Gomez is notably among those who have earned a place in their first XI.

However, a host of La Albiceleste fans are not happy to see the 34-year-old start against Saudi Arabia. Some have even taken to social media to express their concern. Here is how they reacted to the news on Twitter:

One fan wrote:

"Papu Gomez doesn't have the lungs like [Alexis] Mac Allister or [Giovani] Lo Celso. Mac Allister was the closest substitute [for the injured Lo Celso]."

Another fan stated:

"Wait, both Papu and [Angel] Di Maria. That means Papu will have to work a lot off the ball."

It is worth noting that Gomez has been preferred over the likes of Alexis Mac Allister. It will now be interesting to see if the attacker can repay the manager's faith by helping his team to a win against Saudi Arabia.

The 34-year-old struggled for form with Sevilla in the months leading up to the FIFA World Cup. He has made 17 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish club this term, but has only two assists to his name. The La Liga side won just two of the 17 matches that he played in.

Who else are starting for Argentina in their FIFA World Cup opener?

Lionel Scaloni has notably made five changes to the team that beat the UAE in a warm-up match last week. Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero and Nicolas Tagliafico have replaced Juan Foyth, Lisandro Martinez and Marcos Acuna in the defense.

Gomez has come in for Mac Allister, while Lautaro Martinez has taken Julian Alvarez's place. The Inter Milan forward will play alongside Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in attack.

Scaloni will be positive that the starting line-up that he has picked will lead Argentina to a victory in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

