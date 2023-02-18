Arsenal were pushed to the edge by Aston Villa at Villa Park today (February 18) as they scored twice in extra time to narrowly secure all three points. Fans took to Twitter to brutally slam Eddie Nketiah for his poor performance as the forward spurned multiple chances to score.
After a brilliant first half of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal looked set to run away with the title. However, prior to today's game, they failed to win their last three Premier League games, including a 3-1 loss to second-placed Manchester City. Their 4-2 victory over Villa took them to 54 points, and they currently have a three-point lead over the Cityzens.
Nketiah has made 20 Premier League appearances for Mikel Arteta's side this season, scoring four goals. Ever since Gabriel Jesus' injury, he has been deputized as the team's central striker. Much to Arsenal fans' frustration, he has failed to have an impact for two games in a row, spurning multiple big chances against City and Villa.
The home side took an early lead after Ollie Watkins scored in the fifth minute. Bukayo Saka continued his great run of form by equalizing 11 minutes later. Coutinho gave Unai Emery's side the lead going into half-time.
Nketiah failed to find the back of the net in the 53rd minute after his looping header went onto the top of the bar. Oleksandr Zinchenko equalized for the Gunners following a brilliant low shot from the edge of the box. Nketiah then failed to convert another great opportunity in the 63rd minute after his tame chip landed on the roof of the net.
It almost seemed like Arsenal would drop points for the fourth league game in a row. However, new signing Jorginho's rocket hit the bar before ricocheting in off Martinez's head. Martinelli slotted home into an open net in the 97th minute following a quick counter-attack.
If it wasn't for the Gunners' heroics in extra time, fingers would definitely have been pointed in Nketiah's direction for his misses. He also only made 29 touches in the game, with none of his five shots being on target.
Fans reacted angrily on Twitter with tweets like these:
Who do Arsenal play next in the Premier League?
Mikel Arteta and Co. of the fanbase will be buoyed after the Gunners showed great character to come back from behind twice against Aston Villa away from home.
Arsenal have a slender three-point lead over second-placed Manchester City before the latter play against Nottingham Forest. The Gunners know that they need to get back into their best form to win their first Premier League title in 19 years.
Their next fixture in the league comes on February 25 as they face 14th-placed Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here