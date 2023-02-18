Arsenal were pushed to the edge by Aston Villa at Villa Park today (February 18) as they scored twice in extra time to narrowly secure all three points. Fans took to Twitter to brutally slam Eddie Nketiah for his poor performance as the forward spurned multiple chances to score.

After a brilliant first half of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal looked set to run away with the title. However, prior to today's game, they failed to win their last three Premier League games, including a 3-1 loss to second-placed Manchester City. Their 4-2 victory over Villa took them to 54 points, and they currently have a three-point lead over the Cityzens.

Nketiah has made 20 Premier League appearances for Mikel Arteta's side this season, scoring four goals. Ever since Gabriel Jesus' injury, he has been deputized as the team's central striker. Much to Arsenal fans' frustration, he has failed to have an impact for two games in a row, spurning multiple big chances against City and Villa.

The home side took an early lead after Ollie Watkins scored in the fifth minute. Bukayo Saka continued his great run of form by equalizing 11 minutes later. Coutinho gave Unai Emery's side the lead going into half-time.

Nketiah failed to find the back of the net in the 53rd minute after his looping header went onto the top of the bar. Oleksandr Zinchenko equalized for the Gunners following a brilliant low shot from the edge of the box. Nketiah then failed to convert another great opportunity in the 63rd minute after his tame chip landed on the roof of the net.

It almost seemed like Arsenal would drop points for the fourth league game in a row. However, new signing Jorginho's rocket hit the bar before ricocheting in off Martinez's head. Martinelli slotted home into an open net in the 97th minute following a quick counter-attack.

If it wasn't for the Gunners' heroics in extra time, fingers would definitely have been pointed in Nketiah's direction for his misses. He also only made 29 touches in the game, with none of his five shots being on target.

Fans reacted angrily on Twitter with tweets like these:

AB @breezybalal Get behind Nketiah … he’s young they said



No he’s 23 & a pathetic excuse of a player who is never going to be good enough to play for any top 6 club Get behind Nketiah … he’s young they said No he’s 23 & a pathetic excuse of a player who is never going to be good enough to play for any top 6 club

Ligandro @Ligandro22 Nketiah vs Aston Villa

- We won today but imagine if we had lost. There’s only one culprit. The amount of big chances he missed today was criminal. He needs to improve. Reminder Jesus ain’t back till April atleast. Nketiah vs Aston Villa- We won today but imagine if we had lost. There’s only one culprit. The amount of big chances he missed today was criminal. He needs to improve. Reminder Jesus ain’t back till April atleast. https://t.co/Jp5BWUzulz

Santi™ @PeakSanti NKETIAH DON'T TEST ME BRO I'M ON THE EDGE RIGHT NOW NKETIAH DON'T TEST ME BRO I'M ON THE EDGE RIGHT NOW

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia Arsenal needs a proven striker as Nketiah can't be on that level.



In 2 games, he has missed over 4 good chances.



Teams will suffer if your main striker misses chances like period. Arsenal needs a proven striker as Nketiah can't be on that level. In 2 games, he has missed over 4 good chances. Teams will suffer if your main striker misses chances like period.

🎲 @lemzpnp Nketiah… Balogun has very much got a future here if you’re putting in these performances. Essentially like playing with Lacazette all over again. Offering nothing Nketiah… Balogun has very much got a future here if you’re putting in these performances. Essentially like playing with Lacazette all over again. Offering nothing

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn NKETIAH. You just can’t miss that. Criminal stuff. NKETIAH. You just can’t miss that. Criminal stuff.

Bouff Daddy of Nassau @okafo_obiora I called EDDIE NKETIAH Ghanaian Jermaine Defoe and I know deep in my heart I'm correct, his ceiling is so low compared to every other attacker at this club I called EDDIE NKETIAH Ghanaian Jermaine Defoe and I know deep in my heart I'm correct, his ceiling is so low compared to every other attacker at this club

Afcxman @afcxman_ I can’t see how Eddie Nketiah is helping the team I can’t see how Eddie Nketiah is helping the team 😳

Who do Arsenal play next in the Premier League?

Mikel Arteta and Co. of the fanbase will be buoyed after the Gunners showed great character to come back from behind twice against Aston Villa away from home.

Arsenal have a slender three-point lead over second-placed Manchester City before the latter play against Nottingham Forest. The Gunners know that they need to get back into their best form to win their first Premier League title in 19 years.

Their next fixture in the league comes on February 25 as they face 14th-placed Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

