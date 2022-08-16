Pathum United FC vs Kitchee prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022

Pathum United will take on Kitchee in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League on Friday in Bangkok.

Pathum topped Group G, finishing ahead of Melbourne City FC on goal difference. Their last AFC Champions League game ended goalless against Jeonnam as they stay unbeaten in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Kitchee finished second in Group J, which only had three teams, to earn their spot in the AFC Champions League Round of 16.

Pathum United FC vs Kitchee Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in Asia. Pathum undoubtedly are in superior form in the AFC Champions League.

Pathum United form guide (all competitions) : D-D-W-W-W

Kitchee form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Pathum United vs Kitchee Team News

Pathum United

Forward Chitchanok Xaysensourinthone will be out of action due to an ankle injury.

Injured: Chitchanok Xaysensourinthone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kitchee

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Pathum United vs Kitchee Predicted XIs

Pathum United (4-2-4): Kittipong Phuthawchueak, Victor Cardozo, Andres Tuñez, Apisit Sorada, Nakin Wisetchat, Chaowat Veerachat, Surachat Sareepim, Sumnaya Purisal, Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom, Ryo Matsumura, Chatree Chimtale

Kitchee (4-5-1): Paulo Cesar (GK); Shinichi Chan, Sean Ka Keung Tse, Helio Goncalves, Beto; Raul Baena, Matthew Orr, Cleiton, Ruslan Mingazov, Tsz-Chun Law; Dejan Damjanovic

Pathum United FC vs Kitchee prediction

Kitchee will be up against one of Asia's best teams this week. Pathum are not only one of the seasoned specialists in the competition, but they also enjoy an aura of confidence, which they found this season. It has been nothing less than extraordinary for them to stay unbeaten in the group stage, especially against the likes of Melbourne City and Jeonnam Dragons.

Kitchee, meanwhile, had it easy in their group, which only had three teams, with the top two qualifying for the next round. Nevertheless, they face a litmus test as they travel to Thailand for the first leg. They'll look to earn something out of the game to have any hope of conjuring a miracle as they host Pathum in Hong Kong for the second leg. Pathum are expected to take the win.

Prediction: Pathum United 3-1 Kitchee

