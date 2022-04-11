×
Create
Notifications

Pathum United FC vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022

Melbourne City will hope to replicate their domestic form in the AFC Champions League
Melbourne City will hope to replicate their domestic form in the AFC Champions League
Amritangshu Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 11, 2022 10:20 PM IST
Preview

A-League runaway leaders Melbourne City will travel to Thailand to take on Pathum United in the opening round of the AFC Champions League on Friday.

The hosts will shift their attention to AFC Champions League action after losing out in the domestic title race to Buriram United. It will be a glorious opportunity for them to pull off a miracle and progress out of the group stages of the competition.

The visitors will come into this game after losing the Melbourne derby to Melbourne Victory. A hapless performance saw them capitulate to a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of their local rivals. They will have a point to prove as AFC Champions League action returns this week.

Tough night but we move on quick and shift focus to our upcoming AFC Champions League campaign.#CmonCity | #MelbDerby https://t.co/xCKVRxLQrR

Pathum United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

It will be the first meeting between the two teams in Asia.

On the domestic front, Melbourne City are expected to lift the A-League title this year whereas Pathum have finished second in Thailand's premier division.

Melbourne City form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Pathum United form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Pathum United vs Melbourne City Team News

Pathum United

Center-forward Teerasil Dangda is expected to miss out after suffering an ankle sprain in the latest round of Thailand's premier division.

Injured: Teerasil Dangda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City

Melbourne City are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for the game against Pathum United this Friday. Scott Jamieson has recovered from his injury and could feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Great to have @TSorensen1 and @scottgalloway31 from @MelbourneCity and @bj_hamill from @gomvfc with us earlier, ahead of their derby game tomorrow ⚽Thanks for the jerseys ☺️#HaasF1 https://t.co/iAu0FZlEka

Pathum United vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Pathum United Predicted XI (4-2-4): Kittipong Phuthawchueak, Victor Cardozo, Andres Tuñez, Apisit Sorada, Nakin Wisetchat, Chaowat Veerachat, Surachat Sareepim, Sumnaya Purisal, Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom, Ryo Matsumura, Chatree Chimtale

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Jordan Bos, Jordon Hall, Curtis Good, Kerrin Stokes; Aiden O'Neill, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Stefan Colakovski

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Pathum United vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne will walk into this fixture as strong favorites to win the tie. Their valuable experience of competing in the competition on a consistent basis also gives them an edge in the fixture.

The hosts will hope that their defense of Cardozo and Tunez can stand up to the task this week.

Nevertheless, a victory for City is on the cards.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Pathum United 0-2 Melbourne City

Edited by Peter P
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी