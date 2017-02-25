Patrice Evra reveals what Sir Alex Ferguson did when Manchester United lost to Liverpool

A brilliant revelation on the mindset of Sir Alex Ferguson by Patrice Evra

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh News 25 Feb 2017, 20:50 IST

Patrice Evra shared an unique bond with Ferguson during his Manchester United days

What's the story?

In an interview with beIN sports, Patrice Evra talked about his affection for Manchester United and discussed at length on a number of issues concerning the Red Devils. Along with this, Evra also revealed details about what Sir Alex Ferguson did after a defeat against Liverpool, a game which is considered as the biggest in England’s first divison.

Evra said, "Ferguson if you lose against Liverpool, you don’t see him for one week. For one week he won’t even shake your hand, so deeply hurt he would be.”

In case you didn't know...

The two north-west rivals are the most successful clubs in England and have been embroiled in a number of pulsating encounters over the years. Evra himself has been involved in a number of fixtures against Liverpool and was involved in a huge controversy that shocked the footballing fraternity.

In a game at Old Trafford, Evra was racially abused by Luis Suarez which led to a long-term ban for the Uruguayan. This incident intensified the rivalry in Evra's last few years at the club.

The heart of the matter

When asked about the games against Liverpool, Evra admitted that the Liverpool match was a special occasion and was more than just the three points. He also admitted that after a loss at Anfield, the remaining week went badly for the Frenchman.

He then revealed how the legendary Scot took a defeat against their fierce enemies. Ferguson had a long history with Liverpool where he once famously proclaimed of knocking the Reds out of their perch and also had an entire chapter in his autobiography dedicated to Liverpool.

What's next?

Patrice Evra had a successful time with Manchester United and spent nine seasons at Old Trafford, where he won five league titles and Champions League crown, along with a number of other competitions in his eventful time at the Theatre of dreams.

Evra left Manchester United in 2014 to try his luck with Juventus before joining Marseille this summer. He revealed that he still calls Ferguson, "the boss" and is still in contact with the legendary manager.

The Frenchman, in his interview also admitted his intention of returning to the Red Devils with Jose Mourinho ready to welcome him but revealed someone from the club hierarchy blocked his move.

Sportskeeda's take

Liverpool versus Manchester United is still the game with the most importance in England and one can not be surprised by Ferguson's reaction to losing a game to their bitter rivals, such was the impact this game had on the supporters as well.

Evra has been a captain of Manchester United and knew exactly what this meant for the Mancunians as he was always at his best against the Red half of Merseyside.