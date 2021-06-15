Euro 2020: Patrik Schick steals the show as Czech Republic cruise past Scotland

Scotland suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Czech Republic on their return to Europe's premier competition. The Scottish side made their first appearance in a major tournament after almost 20 years and were looking to make a statement in their opening fixture against the Czechs. However, goals from Patrik Schick in either half left the Scotts heartbroken.

After a slow start to the game, both sides ramped up their intensity and mustered some great goalscoring opportunities as the half progressed. The away side broke the deadlock courtesy of a goal from Patrik Schick five minutes before the half-time mark. The Czech Republic striker rose the highest to bury Vladimir Coufal's cross into the bottom corner.

The Scotts made an electric start after the break and came close twice to grabbing an equalizer inside the first five minutes of the second-half. But just when the Scotts looked certain to bring the game on level terms, Schick scored an outrageous goal. His strike from near the center of the field sailed over the goalkeeper to take the game out of the reach of the Scotts. Steve Clark's men tried hard to get back into the game but were unable to infiltrate the resolute Czech Republic defense.

Scotland will look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat when they face England on Friday. Meanwhile, Czech Republic take on Croatia as they look to continue their winning run.

⏰ RESULT ⏰



🤯 Patrik Schick scores twice, including THAT second-half stunner ⚽️⚽️



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland suffer defeat in first EURO finals game in 25 years

🇨🇿 Czech Republic open campaign in style



🤔 Fair result?#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 14, 2021

Patrik Schick scores one of the best goals ever scored in the competition

Patrik Schick scored an outrageous goal from the center of the pitch against Scotland

Patrik Schick came up with a goal of the tournament contender as the Czech Republic striker scored an outrageous goal from the center of the pitch. The forward saw David Marshall off his line and unleashed a curling effort over the Scottish goalkeeper from 49-yards out. The ball fell to his feet as a result of a block by Tomas Soucek during a Scottish attack. The 25-year-old also scored the opening goal for the Czech Republic side with a towering header past the goalkeeper into the bottom corner from Vladimir Coufal's wonderful cross. The Czeck forward produced one of his finest performances for his national team against Scotland. Schick will play an important part for his side as they push to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar