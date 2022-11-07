Patro Eisden vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022 

Third tier side Patro Eisden will host Club Brugge in the sixth round of the Belgian Cup on Wednesday (November 9).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw against Thes Sport at the same venue in the Belgian National Division 1 at the weekend. Brugge, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at Gent in the Belgian Jupiler League. Hugo Cuypers and Michael Ngadeu scored first-half goals to inspire the hosts to a win.

The defeat saw Brugge's title defence take a hit, and they sit in fifth spot, 11 points behind table-toppers Genk. Brugge will now turn their focus to the Cup where Patro Eisden stands in their way.

Patro Eisden secured their spot at this stage with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Westhoek in the qualifiers in September. Brugge, meanwhile, received a bye to this stage of the competition.

Patro Eisden vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brugge claimed a 4-0 away victory at this stage of the 2015-16 Belgian Cup in September 2015, with Hans Vanaken scoring a brace.

Patro sit in third spot in the National Division 1, having garnered 26 points from 12 games.

Brugge have won just one of their last five games across competitions.

Patro are on a two-game winless run, having previously won four games on the bounce. Meanwhile, Brugge have won ten of their last 13 competitive fixtures.

Brugge's last 16 games across competitions have seen both teams score in the same game just twice.

Five of Patro's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Patro Eisden vs Club Brugge Prediction

Patro have been consistent all season and are on course to secure promotion to the second tier of Belgian football.

However, they will come up against the most dominant side in the country - the defending champions of Belgian football. Brugge's pedigree and superior quality means any result other than a convincing win for them would be considered a monumental upset.

Carl Hoefkens' side should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Patro Eiden 0-4 Club Brugge

Patro Eisden vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Brugge to win both halves

Tip 4 - Over 2.5 goals

